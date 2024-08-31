Naomi Osaka’s best outfits since first Wimbledon and US Open competitions

Support truly

Tennis star Naomi Osaka may no longer be competing in the 2025 US Open after having lost her match on August 29, but her performance and on-court fashion will go down in history.

Like her swift movements, flowing from one end of the court to the other, the 26-year-old professional athlete is known to present a collection of freeform fashion fit for any match. Between vibrant prints and coquette adornments, Osaka’s style is representative of her prowess and femininity as a standout competitor and individual.

This year, the Japanese tennis pro has tapped into a collection of embellished Nike outfits, donning exaggerated bows and layered skirts. From a big white bow sewn to the back of her black top to thin tulle peeking out from under her kilt, Osaka’s uniforms at the US Open have been chic and contemporary, following suit with current style fads.

It’s safe to say the two-title holder’s looks have varied over the years since she first competed in 2015 at Wimbledon and the US Open. And though we won’t see more of Osaka’s on-the-court looks at the 2025 US Open, there’s no doubt she’ll return in an undeniably eccentric uniform next year.

Until then, here is a round-up of all Noami Osaka’s best tennis outfits over the years.

2024 US Open

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka at the Women’s Singles second round match of the 2025 US Open ( Getty Images )

On August 29, the powerhouse tennis player played against Karolína Muchová in custom Nike by Yoon Ahn. Osaka donned her “game face” and a long white bow stitched on the back of a black cropped windbreaker with a matching skirt and pearl-encrusted Beats headphones. Her athletic skirt was made up of multiple layers with a matching bow sash secured to the back. Underneath her outerlayer, Osaka wore a racerback tank top.

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka arrives at the 2025 US Open in custom Nike by Yoon Ahn ( Getty Images )

Osaka stepped out on the court on August 27 in a bright mint green ensemble. White bows were fashioned on her bag and headphones to match the white tulle under her skirt. The set was by Yoon Ahn. Osaka opened her outer skirt to reveal a multi-layered one underneath, and on the back of her white quarter-zip was an oversized green bow.

2024 Wimbledon

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka faces off at the 2024 Wimbledon tournament ( Getty Images )

At the 2024 Wimbledon tournament, Osaka proved once again that she’s never above a cute, coquette adornment. Her white Nike set was made modishly with ruffle embellishments on the front of her top and the back of her skort.

2022 US Open

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka dons a lavender uniform at the 2022 US Open ( Getty Images )

Before she took a year off for mental health and motherhood, Osaka’s intense skill fit her dynamic style. At the 2022 US Open, the competitor stepped on the court in a lavender uniform, long layers of fabric falling just above her knee. Of course, Osaka also rocked a trademark Nike visor.

2021 US Open

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka plays in the third round of the Women’s Singles at the 2021 US Open ( Getty Images )

In 2021, Osaka channeled her sport, wearing a bright neon yellow-green activewear set that perfectly matched the color of a tennis ball. Her half-mesh one piece included a flowy skirt over built-in spandex shorts and black lining along the sleeve holes and the lower back.

2020 US Open

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka performs in a colorful Nike ensemble during the Women’s Singles final in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Osaka’s fashion at the 2020 US Open consisted of playful color-blocking. During the Women’s Singles final, the athlete donned a purple, green, and black Nike get-up with a black skirt. She finished the uniform with bright red sneakers.

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka steps out for the Women’s Singles semifinal at the 2020 US Open ( Getty Images )

That same year, Osaka fused even more color together, donning a yellow, pink, purple, green, and white patchwork Nike outfit. She meshed paint-splattered windbreaker with striped spandex as she entered the arena for the Women’s Singles semifinals.

2017 US Open

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka plays in a uniform made by Adidas at the 2017 US Open ( Getty Images )

At the 2017 US Open, Osaka sported a full Adidas look with a collared athletic tank top and an ivy-style skirt. Her shirt was designed with an abstract print, while her bottoms followed a traditional look with a blue and yellow stripes along the bottom hem.