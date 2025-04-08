Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ms. Rachel and her husband, Aron Accurso, have welcomed a new member of the family.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, announced the arrival of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday. In the post, she shared a picture of the newborn, Susannah, asleep in her arms.

“Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption.

Accurso — who also shares a seven-year-old son, Thomas, with her husband — revealed that she welcomed her child via surrogacy.

“I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her,” she continued. “Aron - Thank you for being the best husband and dada!”

In the comments, fans flocked to congratulate Accurso and her husband on the big news.

Ms Rachel says she has ‘blessed to have a surrogate’ as she reveals she welcomed her second baby ( msrachelforlittles/Instagram )

“May she know her mother is loved deeply + is a superhero, welcome earthside little one!” one person wrote while another added: “Congratulations and welcome to the world Susannah! You have the best mom.”

“Congrats, she’s so perfect. Thrilled you & your husband get the opportunity to be the best parents ever,” a third fan wrote.

The baby news comes months after Accurso revealed she had a miscarriage before welcoming Thomas. In September, she shared a video of herself playing the piano. While singing, she revealed that Thomas was her “rainbow baby,” meaning she welcomed him after experiencing a pregnancy loss.

“Rainbow baby, dream come true. Rainbow baby, if you knew,” she sang in the clip, which included the mention of a miscarriage in the text. “Every prayer we said for you. Rainbow baby dream come true.”

In the caption, she wrote: “My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby. So much love to anyone who understands.”

A former child educator from Maine, Accurso has built an audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel as Ms. Rachel, with her mix of educational videos and songs for young children. Her videos feature her bright, high-pitched intonation as she helps babies, toddlers, and preschoolers develop their language skills.

In January, Ms. Rachel made her Netflix debut, with four episodes of her series available on the streaming giant. More episodes are set to launch later in the year.