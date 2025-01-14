Parents rejoice as Ms Rachel makes major streaming announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular YouTuber Ms Rachel is coming to Netflix.

Rachel Accurso, whose educational videos for children have become an online phenomenon, has announced a deal with the streaming giant.

Four episodes will be available to stream from January 27, with more set to launch later in the year. The episodes will be available in English with subtitles in 33 languages.

The Ms Rachel series launched in 2019 and has already been viewed over a billion times on YouTube.

Per a statement from Netflix: “Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning.

“Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder.”

Ms Rachel is coming to Netflix ( Netflix )

The first four episodes, which compile existing Ms Rachel videos, are titled: “Learn to Talk,” “Baby Learning,” “Learn to Read” and “Hop Little Bunnies.”

On X, parents rejoiced with one fan writing: “yesss, can’t wait to binge-watch with my little ones, ms. rachel is gonna be such a vibe on netflix!”

“Ms. Rachel coming to Netflix is a game changer bUHBYE YouTube,” wrote a second.

“We’ve tried Caoimhe with Winnie the bear, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Disney movies - couldnae care less, it’s Ms Rachel or nothing,” a third added.

Last August, many parents fawned over Ms Rachel’s video collaboration with beloved Sesame Street character Elmo.

In the video, the two stars were taped singing together as they prepped pre-schoolers and kindergarteners with learning skills before their first day at school. Elmo started by revealing his morning “get ready with me,” emphasizing the importance of keeping children to a routine.

The pair sang songs, taught math games, identified rhymes, and played with colors. To finish the video, Ms Rachel candidly characterized her first day of school experiences, offering advice to the young students.

“I got to school and my teacher was really nice too. There were lots of fun new things to play with and fun new friends at school,” she told her viewers. “There’s always a grown up there to help you. I had such a great first day at school and then my mommy came to pick me up.”

“I was so happy to see her and we went home again. I know you’re going to do great in school. I’m so happy to see how you’re growing and learning,” she added.

In 2023, a clip went viral showing a British toddler who had learned to speak with an American accent after watching Ms Rachel videos.

In the clip, mother Kelly Convey asked: “Has anybody else got a British, and I have to stress British, toddler who watches Ms Rachel, and, as they’ve started to speak, you realise that they’ve actually got an American accent?”