Used electric vehicle sales surge to new record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Used electric vehicle sales have reached an unprecedented level in the UK, signalling a significant shift in consumer preference.

Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal that 80,614 pure battery electric cars were sold between July and September.

This represents a 4.0 per cent market share, a notable increase from 2.8 per cent during the same period last year.

Overall, the used car market saw 2,021,265 transactions in the third quarter, marking a 2.8 per cent rise year-on-year.

However, this positive trajectory could be jeopardised by proposed government policy, according to SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

He cautioned that plans to subject vehicles acquired through Employee Car Ownership Schemes to company car tax risk undermining the transition to electric motoring, with the schemes themselves anticipated to close as a result.

Some 80,614 pure battery electric cars changed hands between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said ( PA Archive )

Mr Hawes said: “With used EV uptake at a record high, a robust used car market is essential for fleet renewal, and helps make electrified mobility more accessible for more motorists.

“However, overall consumer choice and affordability are at risk if the Government scraps Employee Car Ownership Schemes, a move that would stifle supply of the very latest vehicles into the used market and cut Exchequer revenue.

“Britain needs fiscal policy that promotes rather than prevents economic growth, social mobility and decarbonisation.”

The news comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering a plan that will see drivers of electric cars charged 3p per mile, according to The Telegraph.

The scheme is set to kick in from 2028, by which time as many as six million people will be driving electric cars.

The 3p charge would equate to around £12 on a journey from London to Edinburgh, according to the newspaper, which also reported that drivers will have to estimate their own usage rather than it being tracked electronically.