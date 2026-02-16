The 10 postcodes ‘in danger of being left behind’ in switch to EVs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers in ten postcode areas across the UK are “in danger of being left behind” in the transition to electric motoring.

Analysis by online vehicle marketplace Autotrader found that about 31.2 per cent of its users viewed at least one electric vehicle (EV) advert in the past 90 days, but the figure varies widely between regions.

Postcodes in Scotland and south-west England feature heavily in the bottom 10 areas for lowest interest.

The postcode area with the smallest share of Autotrader users who have viewed an EV was KW in Wick, Scotland, at 21.4 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, WA in Warrington, Cheshire had the highest share at 35.9 per cent.

open image in gallery Autotrader highlighted Scotland and south-west England as ’in danger of being left behind’ ( Getty/iStock )

Ian Plummer, chief customer officer at Autotrader, said: “We’re seeing notably lower levels of EV interest in regions like the South West and Scotland, which reflects deeper structural challenges rather than a lack of appetite for cleaner transport.

“These areas have more rural communities and longer average driving distances, all of which make switching to electric feel riskier and less practical for drivers – even though that’s not necessarily the case.

“Both regions have more rapid chargers per head than the UK overall.”

Autotrader said total views of its EV adverts were 28 per cent higher last year compared with 2024.

It attributed the growing demand for EVs to factors such as: the number of electric car brands in the UK rising from about 40 before the coronavirus pandemic to 72; the Government’s electric car grant, which provides a discount of up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV; and discounting by manufacturers.

But the report warned of a “two-speed road to 2030”, which is when the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK.

open image in gallery Autotrader said total views of its EV adverts were 28 per cent higher last year compared with 2024. ( Getty/iStock )

Mr Plummer added: “If we’re serious about nationwide progress, we need to bring everybody with us rather than entrenching economic divides.

“In practice, this means widening the scope of the electric car grant to the used market.

“At the same time, the government needs to rethink its policy on taxing EVs.

“Introducing pay per mile charging sends mixed messages to consumers, which risks delaying the UK’s transition at a time when only around 5% of cars on UK roads are electric.”

The Government is consulting on plans to charge drivers of battery electric cars 3p per mile from April 2028.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “With two-in-five used EVs now under £20,000, going electric is becoming more affordable for more families.

“EVs can be up to £1,400 a year cheaper to run and offer a smooth driving experience, which is why nine in 10 drivers who switch say they would recommend an EV.”

10 postcode areas

Here are the 10 postcode areas with the lowest share of Autotrader users who have viewed an EV advert in the past 90 days.

