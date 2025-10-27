What kind of home will $1 million get you in different US cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Depending on where you are in the U.S., a million-dollar home could look very different.

Realtor.com recently shared its September Luxury Housing Report, revealing which cities in the U.S. will get you the most space for a budget of $1 million to $2 million.

Nationally, homes in this price range offer a median of 2,994 square feet, the research found. However, in some markets, that figure stretches much further. In Atlanta, Georgia, buyers can expect around 4,500 square feet for the same price, making it the best-value metro area in the country.

Denver, Aurora, and Centennial, three cities in Colorado, offer a median 4,272 square feet in the same budget, while famous spots in Texas, like Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth, also have average listings with more than 4,000 square feet.

By contrast, several coastal hotspots offer significantly less space. In Urban Honolulu, Hawaii, homes priced between $1 million and $2 million average just 1,651 square feet — roughly one-third of what the same budget would buy in Atlanta.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco offer among the least amount of space in $1 to $2 million homes ( Getty/iStock )

Similarly, three cities in California — San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara — take the second top spot for “Least Square Feet for Money” in Reator.com’s report, with an average of just 1,688 square feet.

You can expect just a little more room in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles, with almost 2,000 square feet offered on average within that price range.

Unsurprisingly, three East Coast cities — New York, Newark, and Jersey City — also ranked among those offering the least space for the money. In these areas, the homes averaged just 2,048 square feet.

The report also found that the national luxury threshold — the benchmark defining the entry point into the luxury market — dropped to $1.24 million in September. That marks a 0.5 percent decline from August and a 2.4 percent decrease year over year.

Still, the ranking showed that one region continues to lead the nation’s luxury market: California’s Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas.

The two cities have “experienced substantial growth for the luxury segment over the last 12 months, with the number of million-dollar listings increasing 17.4 percent,” according to the Realtor.com report. The median listing prices for homes in this area are nearly $1.9 million, which is “well above the typical luxury listings at the national level.”

Meanwhile, Heber, Utah, comes in as a close second as the nation’s top luxury market. Most of the luxury in the Heber micropolitan area often “takes the form of sprawling ranch properties, ski-in homes, and private retreats.”