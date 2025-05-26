Molly-Mae Hague rushed to hospital after fearing she had a blood clot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has told fans she was rushed to hospital last week after “severe pain” in her leg made her fear she had a blood clot.

The influencer, 25, had just returned to the UK after a trip to Dubai with her partner Tommy Fury – who she recently got back together with after a very public split – and their two-year-old daughter Bambi.

Speaking in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, about the discomfort she had felt in her leg after the long-haul flight, the Maebe founder said: “Basically yesterday I thought I had a blood clot and half of today I thought I had a blood clot in my leg.”

She explained that the pain spread down her leg to her knee and ankle. After calling NHS 111 and experiencing numbness, Hague was advised to go to A&E, where she received numerous tests.

“They said that I'm completely fine, like all my vitals… my heart rate, blood test, everything was absolutely fine,” she said.

“Like there was nothing that showed them any sort of concern or anything about a blood clot.”

Hague describes her ordeal after a long-haul flight ( MollyMae YouTube )

Hague urged her fans to take blood clot symptoms seriously, even though doctors could find no cause for concern.

“It needs to be taken so much more seriously because it can happen to anyone at any age,” she said.

“Maybe I had one, maybe I didn't. I read that blood clots can disperse by themselves and it's not always going to be sinister.

“I do think it's important to share it because you never really think it's going to happen to you.

“I was convinced I had one but the doctors fully checked me over and said I was fine.”

She added: “I'm just happy to be feeling a lot better now. It does just feel like a bad dream what happened last night, so strange.”

Earlier this month, Hague confirmed that she had got back together with Fury – a boxer who she met on Love Island in 2019 – after their split in August 2024.

Fury had previously admitted that a problem with drinking led to the fallout.

In a new episode of her Prime Video docuseries Behind It All Part II, Hague confirmed they were back together.

Revealing that Fury had not drunk alcohol for four months, she said “things are looking so much better”, and added that the relationship and family was “worth saving”.