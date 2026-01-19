MLK Day 2026: What’s open and what’s closed for the federal holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today (January 19) marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the U.S. calendar of federal holidays.

The civil rights activist is honored on the third Monday of January each year, close to his birthday on January 15.

King, who was assassinated 56 years ago, spent his life building a legacy and a movement to end segregation policies, inequality, and violence against Black people across the US.

In November 1983, 15 years after his assassination, then-U.S. president Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law.

The legislation was first introduced just four days after his assassination on 4 April 1968. However, it took 15 years for the holiday to be approved by the federal government and an additional 17 years for it to be recognized across all 50 states.

open image in gallery King, who was assassinated 56 years ago, spent his life building a legacy and a movement to end segregation policies, inequality, and violence against Black people across the US ( AFP/Getty )

MLK Jr Day is now designated a National Day of Service to encourage people to volunteer in their communities. But, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have the day off and several stores and businesses remain open on the day.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2026:

What stores are open on MLK Day?

Walmart

Walmart stores are expected to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on MLK Day.

Target

Most Target stores are expected to be open Monday, though hours may vary by location. Customers should check with their local store for details.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores are expected to be open on MLK Day, though hours may vary by location.

Costco

Costco stores are expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on MLK Day.

open image in gallery Costco stores are expected to be open on MLK Day ( AP )

Aldi

Aldi locations are expected to be open on MLK Day, with hours varying by store. Customers should check their nearest location for specific hours.

Kroger

Kroger stores are expected to be open on MLK Day during their normal hours.

Are Schools open on MLK Day?

Most K-12 public schools in the United States are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; however, it is always advisable to confirm with your local district or school.

Many colleges and universities also cancel classes and observe the holiday, though some may have limited campus operations or special programming, so check your school’s official calendar.

Is the DMV open on MLK Day?

As a non-essential government agency, the DMV observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday and will be closed.

Are Banks open on MLK Day?

Banks will be closed on Monday in observance of MLK Day. Online banking is still available, but transactions requiring processing by the bank (like check deposits) typically won’t post until the next business day.

Is the US Postal Service working?

open image in gallery The United States Postal Service does not operate on MLK Day ( Getty )

USPS offices are closed and there is no regular mail delivery on MLK Day.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

The U.S. stock market is closed on MLK Day. That means the major exchanges in the United States, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will not be open for trading.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m.