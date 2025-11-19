Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the judges for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has announced that he will be withdrawing from the event.

Composer Omar Harfouch shared a series of posts Tuesday on his Instagram Stories explaining that he was confused and concerned regarding his fellow judges for the event scheduled for Friday in Bangkok, Thailand.

He claimed that he learned through social media that there was an “impromptu jury” that was asked to pick 30 finalists in advance out of the 136 countries that are supposed to participate.

“The results of this selection are currently being kept secret,” one of his posts read, adding that none of the “real” eight judges were part of this jury, which he claimed was “composed of individuals with a significant potential conflict of interest due to some [personal] relationships with some of the Miss Universe contestants, including the person responsible for counting the votes and managing the results, which constitutes a further conflict of interest.”

Harfouch then said he spoke to the Miss Universe officials regarding the lack of transparency, which led to them posting “a list of names associated with the selection on their Instagram page” without naming exactly what role each person played.

One of the competition’s former judges claimed 30 finalists were picked in advance without any of the judges being involved ( AFP via Getty Images )

His posts concluded by writing that he would no longer be a judge for the competition.

“After having a disrespectful conversation with [Miss Universe CEO] Raul Rocha about the lack of transparency in the Miss Universe voting process, l decided to resign from the jury and refuse to be part of this charade,” Harfouch wrote. “I will also not be playing the music composed for the event.”

Shortly after, Miss Universe officials posted a statement on its Instagram account, addressing Harfouch’s comments and how the judging process works.

“The Miss Universe Organization firmly clarifies that no impromptu jury has been created, that no external group has been authorized to evaluate delegates or select finalists, and that all competition evaluations continue to follow the established, transparent, and supervised MUO protocols,” the statement read.

“Given [Mr. Harfouch's] expressed confusion, his public mischaracterization of the program, and his stated desire not to participate, the Miss Universe Organization respectfully acknowledges his withdrawal from the official judging panel.”

The competition explained that the musician was no longer allowed to “display, reference, or associate himself with any Miss Universe trademarks, service marks, logos, titles, or registered properties, in any format, medium, or communication, whether digital, written, or verbal.”

“The Miss Universe Organization encourages the public, media outlets, and fans worldwide to rely solely on verified MUO communications and to continue supporting the delegates whose leadership, service, and dedication reflect the true values of Miss Universe,” the statement concluded.

The Independent has reached out to the Miss Universe officials for further comment.