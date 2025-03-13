Millie Bobby Brown addresses pregnancy rumours after she’s spotted buying nappies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed rumours that she is pregnant after she was spotted buying nappies.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star has been at the centre of much discussion about her appearance, and came out recently to condemn media attacks and “bullying” about the way she looks. The star had adopted a Nineties style of clothing to promote her new project The Electric State, which is set in the era.

Brown married Jake Bongiovi in May last year and has been enjoying rural life, living on a farm with her new husband. But the bliss has come with its downsides as rumours swirled she was pregnant.

The actor who has a sizeable number of animals living with her, including 35 dogs (10 of which are indoor animals and 25 of which are outdoor pets), also enjoys rescuing goats.

"Jake had to kind of draw the line at some point, because we were bringing in these goats that sleep in our bed and they were in diapers," the Enola Holmes star said on the Smartless podcast. "People started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things."

She explained that the baby goats needed diapers, which led to the speculation.

Brown has confirmed she is not pregnant ( AFP via Getty Images )

"They were basically babies," she continued. "And so I would sleep with them and Jake. They would be in the middle and they are so cute. Then they reach around, like, eight weeks old, and they're full grown and have horns, and they're wanting to go outside."

She added: "I rescue dogs off of the street and from hiding.”

Brown explained her future plans to have children, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family”, because her and Bongiovi have multiple siblings.

"Of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family," she said.

"For me personally, it's a huge thing. Jake was like, 'We cannot do that until we get married.' So that was his thing. And my thing was, 'I really want a family.' I really want a big family. I'm one of four; he's one of four. So it is definitely in our future."