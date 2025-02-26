Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has been rocking a new look in recent weeks and fans are convinced they know why.

The 21-year-old, who married Jake Bongiovi in a secret wedding ceremony last year, sparked debate online for sporting a Nineties-inspired style complete with nostalgic stickers on her recent Instagram posts.

The Stranger Things actor, who is usually brunette, has been attending events wearing a blonde Dolly Parton-esque updo complete with outfits unusual for her usually demure and understated style.

Donning a pink jacket, heavy makeup and big hoop earrings for the premiere of Netflix’s The Electric State, she drew comparisons to someone who “just got divorced”.

However, fans are convinced they know the reason for the switch, suggesting she could be playing a celebrity icon in their forthcoming biopic.

In a new interview, Brown reiterated her desire to play Britney Spears in the film adaptation of her life.

“I mean, you know, she is an absolute icon,” she told Access Hollywood. “I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that's her story, and I am in full support of her bringing her story to life… how she wants to.”

open image in gallery ‘Stranger Things’ actor has been posting her new look with nostalgic Nineties edits ( Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown )

She added: “I would want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I'd always be open to that.”

Fans commented: “BRITNEY!” in the comments sections of her new pictures.

The “Baby One More Time” singer has previously lashed out at suggestions that her life will be made into a movie saying, “I’m not dead yet!”

The Enola Holmes actor first expressed her desire to play the pop megastar on The Drew Barrymore show in 2022, aged 18.

Brown said Spears’ story “resonates with me”, adding: “Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young.”

She continued: “I mean, same thing with you, I see the scramble for words,” she said. “And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

open image in gallery Brown’s pick jacket sparked comparisons to a ‘divorced’ woman ( Getty Images for Netflix )

However, Spears seems less than unimpressed with Brown’s suggestion.

In an Instagram post, shared shortly after Brown’s comments went viral, the singer wrote: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”

open image in gallery Fans believe Brown could be trying to emulate Britney ( Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the post, she lambasted her parents, as well as the conservatorship she was under for 12 years until 2021.

She wrote: “Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!!”

After a bidding war last year, Universal Studios won the right to produce a biopic on the singer’s life. Wicked director Jon M Chu is reported to be involved in the second half of the film’s production, according to the Daily Mail.