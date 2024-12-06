Miller High Life releases dive bar perfume — and it’s already selling out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Miller High Life has introduced a limited-edition fragrance, Dive Bar-Fume, designed to embody the aroma of your local dive bar.

Priced at $60 per bottle, this unique scent promises to evoke “the bar counter that smells like cedarwood, the musky scent of those worn-in leather barstools, the sea salt from the basket of fries and popcorn, and the crisp aroma when the bartender cracks open your Champagne of Beers.”

The cologne’s announcement has sparked a range of reactions on Instagram.

“The scent of my youth,” one user commented, while another quipped: “Does it smell like shattered dreams?”

Released just in time for the holiday season, Dive Bar-Fume has already sold out, leaving some to wonder if it also captures less savory dive bar elements such as stale cigarette smoke or the occasional physical altercation. The product description enthusiastically states, “High Life is bringing that dive bar scent you know and love to your home with High Life Dive Bar-Fume, just in time for the holidays. Happy High Life!”

This fragrance is part of Miller High Life’s broader collection of beer-themed holiday merchandise, which includes items like branded stockings and Christmas tree ornaments. Limited quantities were available online from December 4 to 6, with each household restricted to one bottle of the cologne. With the product sold out, prospective buyers are encouraged to check Miller High Life’s official channels for updates on restocks or future releases.

The launch of Miller High Life’s Dive Bar-Fume is part of a growing trend of non-traditional brands, particularly those in the alcohol industry, venturing into the world of fragrance.

These unexpected crossovers aim to capture the essence of their signature products as well as expand their brand identity into the sensory realm of perfumery. Miller High Life joins brands such as Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky, which created a fragrance called Monkey Musk designed to reflect the malty, rich notes synonymous with their scotch.

Similarly, Kilian Paris, founded by Kilian Hennessy of the cognac dynasty, introduced a fragrance called Old Fashioned, inspired by the classic whisky cocktail, blending cedarwood, davana, and immortelle.

Meanwhile, renowned perfumeries like Penhaligon’s have introduced their own spin on the alcohol-infused scent, coming out with The Dandy, an eau de parfum featuring notes of whisky accord, raspberry, and cedarwood that pays homage to whisky cocktails and the ambiance of speakeasies.