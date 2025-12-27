Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Miles Teller got a special Christmas gift for his wife, Keleigh Sperry, after their home was destroyed during the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

The 33-year-old model shared a video on TikTok Friday of herself opening a huge red box with a green ribbon, given to her by her husband.

While Teller was filming the video, his wife pulled out a grey zippered garment bag from the box, revealing that he had her wedding dress remade after it was destroyed in their home during the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

“Is this my wedding dress?” she asked, before her husband answered yes. “Oh my god,” she added. She also burst into tears while she unzipped the bag and showed off the white gown.

In the comments, fans applauded the Eternity star for getting his wife such a meaningful gift.

Miles Teller’s wife was shocked when he had the wedding dress she lost in LA wildfires remade ( Getty Images )

“This is deeply romantic,” one wrote, while another added: “Oh yeah, I would cry for a week straight.”

“The fact that this also symbolizes the rebuilding of what was lost,” a third wrote. “How beautiful.”

Teller and Sperry, who’ve been married since 2019, lost their $7.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades in January due to the wildfires. Following the devastating loss, Sperry shared an emotional message on Instagram about the home and the belongings she left behind.

“I wish I grabbed my wedding dress,” she wrote in January. “Wish I did a lot different but it doesn’t matter, stay safe, get out. There are no words.”

"To everyone reaching out I can't thank you enough, your kind hearts have meant the world,” she also wrote. “Community has come out stronger than I could imagine. Pacific Palisades, I love you beyond measure… we will come back stronger than ever.”

In July, Teller opened up about how he and his wife were handling the aftermath of the wildfires. “Yeah, we’re figuring it out,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I imagine with most people that lost their house, we’re trying to figure it out with insurance.”

“My wife and I…she’s very strong,” Teller added. “It’s brought us closer together.”

During an interview with E! News back in February, the Top Gun: Maverick star also gushed over the support he received from his friends.

“Many people have reached out, just either letting us know that they're there emotionally, or people are offering us their place,” he told the publication at the time. “I'm a Deadhead, and so I’ve had a lot of people reach out to Keleigh like, ‘I want to send Miles a Grateful Dead shirt.’ Little stuff just means a lot, so it's been very heartwarming,”