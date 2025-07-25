What is a micro-walk? The fad may be the simple trick to make you healthier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Want to do a good deal for your health in a short amount of time? Just taking a brief, brisk stroll may be the answer.

Known as a “micro-walk,” the practice takes only 10 to 30 seconds to be beneficial.

“Micro-walks are particularly effective for sedentary individuals or those in recovery, offering an accessible way to reintroduce movement,” Dr. Zulia Frost, co-founder and clinical director of Recharge Health, previously told USA Today.

The benefits lie in the short bursts of energy. Through them, people can burn more calories, increase their metabolic rate, and enhance endurance and strength. Researchers found that people who took micro-walks were expending as much as 60 percent more energy than those who took longer walks covering the same distance.

“These walks can be as simple as a quick stroll around your office, walking to grab a coffee, or stepping outside for some fresh air,” Kelly Sturm, of Cancer Rehab PT, told Prevention.

open image in gallery A micro-walk may be the tool you need to lose weight and boost your health. Researchers say the practice is beneficial even after just seconds ( Getty Images/iStock )

To reach these conclusions, researchers from the University of Milan studied the health of 10 individuals who used the StairMaster and treadmill for varying periods, up to four minutes. They measured the walkers’ oxygen intake using an oxygen mask.

Their findings build on previous research touting the benefits of the quick, energetic surges.

High-intensity interval training was shown to be more beneficial for older women than moderate exercise or resistance training in a study of elderly Brazilian women last year. Furthermore, one-minute bursts of training for 19 minutes were found to be effective for improving fitness among people six months or more after a stroke. Lastly, researchers said just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity during daily tasks could slash the risk of some cancers by nearly a third.

Another walking trend that has recently gained momentum involves alternating between low-intensity and high-intensity walking for three minutes over the course of 30 minutes or more.

open image in gallery Previous research has shown fast, quick energy bursts can help improve fitness and reduce the risk of some cancers. All steps taken are good steps ( Getty Images/iStock )

But the best thing to do is just exercise. You don’t even need the gold standard 10,000 steps a day to reduce the risk for chronic disease and cognitive decline, researchers said on Wednesday. Only taking 7,000 steps can do the trick.

“It’s really about doing what you can,” dietitian Albert Matheny, a co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab, told Women’s Health. “If you’re not a big walker and you think, ‘I don’t want to walk five miles,’ then just do 30-second bursts. It’s more attainable.”