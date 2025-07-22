The latest walking trend that could help burn more calories and lower blood pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lace up those sneakers! There’s another walking trend that you may want to consider before your next workout.

Developed in Japan, the interval walking method is a form of High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, training.

It’s all about bursts of brisk energy, and interval training has long been known to offer benefits — perhaps more than the traditional target of 10,000 daily steps.

So, how does it work?

Prepare to set aside 30 minutes or more

According to Tom’s Guide, the method suggests you start your walk at a low intensity - one which you could easily hold a conversation - for three minutes.

After that, you should walk at a high intensity for three minutes, during which you are working hard.

You then alternate between those intensities for a period of 30 minutes or even more.

open image in gallery Another walking trend can help you lose weight and stay healthy. Here’s what to know ( Getty/iStock )

What are the health benefits?

The benefits of interval and HIIT training are widelyestablished.

HIIT work, which consists of alternating between bursts of intense work and recovery times, can help to burn a lot of calories in a short period of time. People continue to burn calories for hours after their workouts.

“These workouts typically cause you to burn more fat and build muscle. Studies have also showed that high-intensity workouts may help lower blood pressure and heart rate,” according to UC Davis Health.

Interval training offers cardiovascular benefits and can improve age-related muscle loss. Researchers have previously found that people between the ages of 65 to 80 who did such training reversed age-related deterioration of muscle cells and improved muscle power.

"The key is to walk at a brisk pace that gets the heart rate up and makes you work harder," Dr. Lauren Elson, medical editor of the Harvard Special Health Report Walking for Health, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Any walking is good walking. Adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week ( Getty/iStock )

Any walking is good walking

Any cardio can improve the health of your heart, strengthen the immune system, and help to manage your weight.

Recent research has found that taking just 9,000 steps a day can help to lower your risk of developing 13 different cancers.

Federal health authorities say that adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, in addition to two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

"Walking also is a great way to get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, as you can do it indoors or outdoors, and workouts can be adjusted to fit any fitness level," said Elson.