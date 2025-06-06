Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Mosley’s family have penned a heartfelt tribute on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The TV doctor and nutritionist, 67, was found dead on the Greek island of Symi after a four-day rescue operation last summer.

“It's hard to believe that a year has passed since we lost Michael,” his widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley wrote on Instagram. “Not a day goes by without thinking of him – his warmth, his laughter, his endless curiosity about the world, and his deep love for our family.”

She added: “This past year has been the hardest of our lives. Navigating the loss of someone so central to our hearts and our home has changed everything.

“We have missed him in the big moments and the small ones. But we have also felt incredibly supported.” She added that the “outpouring of love, stories and memories from so many of you” online had “meant more than we can ever say”.

“We have taken real comfort in knowing just how many lives Michael touched – not only through his work, but through his kindness, humour, and deep desire to help people live well for longer.”

Dr Bailey Mosley was on holiday with her husband when he went missing. The couple had been married since 1987. In her first interview since the tragedy, she recounted the events that led up this death.

The couple arrived in Symi for the week-long trip with friends on 4 June 2024. She told MailOnline: “We’d only been there for half a day before it happened.”

open image in gallery Mosley died after a walk on a Greek island last year ( John Rogers/BBC/PA Wire )

She said they were relaxing on the beach and enjoying the occasional dip in the sea and a coffee.

“Typically, Michael got bored,” she added. “He wasn’t enjoying his book and he doesn’t really like lying on beaches, so he said: ‘I’m going exploring. I’m off for a walk.’ He agreed to meet us back at our friends’ villa.

“I gave him my litre bottle of water and in his rather eccentric way, he had an umbrella to shield him from the sun. It was 1.30pm and he was given instructions on where to walk.

open image in gallery His wife Dr Claire Bailey Mosley has paid tribute to her husband ( Mosley Family/PA Wire )

“He set off at a good pace, his rucksack on his back, up a steep hill. He hadn’t brought his phone because he didn’t want to risk it getting wet on the boat.”

She said he did not return from the walk, prompting her to raise the alarm with authorities. Dr Bailey Mosley said she spent the first night curled up in bed crying, then she was up before dawn and searching for her husband again.

Then, four days after Dr Mosley had gone missing, his body was found. The island’s mayor and a British TV crew were out in a boat on 9 June when they spotted him just a few hundred metres from the beach bar at Agia Marina.

Later, it emerged that Dr Mosley had missed his turn-off and fallen down the rocky mountain path, dying just two hours after leaving his wife at St Nicholas beach.

Mosley was a huge part of British life, and was even considered to have changed the way Britain ate. He released his groundbreaking first book, The Fast Diet in 2013, which advocated the “5:2” method of drastically restricting your calorie consumption on two days out of every seven, and was an immediate sensation upon its release.

He went on to attract significant popularity through his much loved wellbeing podcast Just One Thing, which was packed with easy tips of how people could boost their health. He also shared his evidence-based research on weight loss methods on his programmes including, Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Inside the Human Body.