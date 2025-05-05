Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Met Gala is only hours away, with celebrities gearing up for the biggest night in fashion in New York City.

This year’s fashion extravaganza celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s forthcoming spring exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Co-chairs include Pharrell Williams, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, LeBron James (who will be skipping tonight’s Met Gala), and A$AP Rocky. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour will once again preside over the Met Gala as a co-chair.

Vogue’s red carpet live stream hosts Teyana Taylor, TV star La La Anthony, influencer Emma Chamberlain, and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim are expected to make the scene as well.

Wintour herself is the one who handpicks the guest list, from designers and artists to actors and athletes. However, this doesn’t mean that celebrities attend the gala for free.

An individual ticket for the event is $75,000, the Met confirmed to CBS News’ MoneyWatch. This is the same price a ticket to the event cost last year.

Meanwhile, tables at the gala start for $350,000 each. Usually, tables are purchased by leading fashion houses, who invite stars to the event and dress them for the occasion.

Anna Wintour handpicks the stars who are on the Met Gala’s guest list every year ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Wintour decides which of the celebrities chosen by the designers get to attend the event. And the Vogue editor is famously very picky when making her guest list. Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) claimed that designers have previously purchased a table and had their intended celebrity guest replaced at the request of Wintour.

In 2018, tickets weren’t nearly as pricey. The New York Times reported that tickets cost $30,000 a piece at the time, and it ran about $275,000 to book a table at the event. The following year, prices saw a slight increase. The Evening Standard reported that one ticket for the 2019 gala was $35,000.

From the Seventies to the Eighties, the cost for one ticket was as low as $1,000 a piece, according to WWD.

Attendees will arrive outside the museum to walk the carpeted steps in custom and haute couture garments that fit the dress code, “Tailored for You,” and theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The theme of tonight’s event is based on the upcoming exhibit at the museum, which focuses almost exclusively on menswear, with a particular emphasis on Black dandyism. This year’s guidelines will likely witness renditions of classic suiting from the double-breasted, kaleidoscopic design of a Zoot suit to the more contemporary, baggy silhouette typically seen on Willy Chavarria’s runway.

According to Vogue, the “Tailored for You” is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and incite creative interpretation,” meaning guests should show up in garments that reflect their individual tastes and style.