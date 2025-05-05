Who won’t be at the 2025 Met Gala? Every person banned from the event
Demi Lovato, Gwenyth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, and Rachel Zoe are among the list of celebrities who were thought to have been banned but have returned in recent years
The 2025 Met Gala is just around the corner, and everyone is buzzing about who may or may not be there to support the forthcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
This year’s co-chairs, committee, and red carpet hosts have already been confirmed to attend on Monday night, along with a few of the biggest names in fashion, music, sports, and television.
There have also been a handful of A-listers slated to skip the fashion affair after having been supposedly banned by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who hand-picks the guest list every year.
Though Wintour has only ever revealed one individual she has outlawed, Donald Trump, other stars have been rumored to have either gotten the boot or sworn they’d never return.
Here are all the celebrities who have supposedly been banned from the Met Gala.
Donald Trump
Trump attended the Met Gala alongside his wife Melania for several years until their final appearance in 2012, just four years before he was first elected president. He was banned from the event by Wintour shortly after he took office.
The fashion mogul admitted she had no intention of ever inviting Trump to the Met Gala again during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016.
Tim Gunn
In 2016, Tim Gunn, the 70-year-old former Parsons School of Design professor and TV personality, confirmed he’d been banned from the Met Gala after he made a comment about Wintour and a feud between them ensued.
“It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story,” he told E! News at the time.
“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said: ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards — two big hulking men — from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since.”
Zayn Malik
The one time Zayn Malik, 32, attended the Met Gala was with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, in 2016. However, the star-studded night did little to impress him.
In fact, the former One Direction bandmate later told GQ it’s “not something I would go to.”
“I’d rather be sitting at my house doing something productive than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet.
“To do the self-indulgent ‘look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me,” he continued.
Tina Fey
Tina Fey, 54, is rumored to be outlawed from the Met Gala due to her 2015 criticism of the event during an interview with David Letterman.
The 30 Rock actor, who only attended the gala in 2010, said: “It is such a jerk parade.
“Clearly, I’ll never go again, but you go and it’s this beautiful space and it’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing some stupid thing,” she told Letterman. “You walk up these huge steps… and I went and I dragged my husband along with me too, which I’m still in trouble for.”
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale star has said herself she doesn’t think Wintour will ever invite her back to the Met Gala after she made a comment about Kim Kardashian’s weight loss at the 2022 affair.
For the 2022 theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian walked the Met steps in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown. But to fit into the dress, the reality star admitted she had to keep a very strict diet for weeks.
Reinhart went on to call Kardashian out for her weight loss confession. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is otherworldly disgusting,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
Her post continued: “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”
She then told W Magazine that she believed her online message might’ve cost her a spot at the Met Gala in the future. “After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back...I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress,” she said.
Demi Lovato, Gwenyth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, and Rachel Zoe, were all said to be banned from the Met Gala, too, after publicly bashing their experiences. However, they’ve all since returned in recent years.
The 2025 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 5, with the red carpet festivities kicking off at 6 p.m. EST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments