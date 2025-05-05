Who won’t be at the 2025 Met Gala? Every person banned from the event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Met Gala is just around the corner, and everyone is buzzing about who may or may not be there to support the forthcoming exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

This year’s co-chairs, committee, and red carpet hosts have already been confirmed to attend on Monday night, along with a few of the biggest names in fashion, music, sports, and television.

There have also been a handful of A-listers slated to skip the fashion affair after having been supposedly banned by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who hand-picks the guest list every year.

Though Wintour has only ever revealed one individual she has outlawed, Donald Trump, other stars have been rumored to have either gotten the boot or sworn they’d never return.

Here are all the celebrities who have supposedly been banned from the Met Gala.

Donald Trump

open image in gallery Donald Trump, Tina Fey, and Zayn Malik are among the list of celebrities thought to be banned from the Met Gala ( Getty )

Trump attended the Met Gala alongside his wife Melania for several years until their final appearance in 2012, just four years before he was first elected president. He was banned from the event by Wintour shortly after he took office.

The fashion mogul admitted she had no intention of ever inviting Trump to the Met Gala again during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016.

open image in gallery Donald Trump famously attended the Met Gala with his wife Melania Trump for years before Anna Wintour said she’d never invite him back ( Getty Images )

Tim Gunn

In 2016, Tim Gunn, the 70-year-old former Parsons School of Design professor and TV personality, confirmed he’d been banned from the Met Gala after he made a comment about Wintour and a feud between them ensued.

“It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story,” he told E! News at the time.

“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said: ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards — two big hulking men — from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since.”

open image in gallery Tim Gunn confirmed he’d been banned from the Met Gala after he made a comment about Wintour in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Zayn Malik

The one time Zayn Malik, 32, attended the Met Gala was with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, in 2016. However, the star-studded night did little to impress him.

In fact, the former One Direction bandmate later told GQ it’s “not something I would go to.”

“I’d rather be sitting at my house doing something productive than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet.

“To do the self-indulgent ‘look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me,” he continued.

open image in gallery Zayn Malik never returned to the Met Gala after he publicly bashed the event in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Tina Fey

Tina Fey, 54, is rumored to be outlawed from the Met Gala due to her 2015 criticism of the event during an interview with David Letterman.

The 30 Rock actor, who only attended the gala in 2010, said: “It is such a jerk parade.

“Clearly, I’ll never go again, but you go and it’s this beautiful space and it’s just every jerk from every walk of life is there wearing some stupid thing,” she told Letterman. “You walk up these huge steps… and I went and I dragged my husband along with me too, which I’m still in trouble for.”

open image in gallery Tina Fey attended the 2010 Met Gala and never went back after calling the affair a ‘jerk parade’ ( Getty Images )

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star has said herself she doesn’t think Wintour will ever invite her back to the Met Gala after she made a comment about Kim Kardashian’s weight loss at the 2022 affair.

For the 2022 theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian walked the Met steps in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown. But to fit into the dress, the reality star admitted she had to keep a very strict diet for weeks.

Reinhart went on to call Kardashian out for her weight loss confession. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is otherworldly disgusting,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Her post continued: “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

She then told W Magazine that she believed her online message might’ve cost her a spot at the Met Gala in the future. “After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back...I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress,” she said.

open image in gallery Lili Reinhart assumed she’d been banned from the Met Gala after bashing Kim Kardashian for her weight loss comments at the 2022 affair ( Getty Images )

Demi Lovato, Gwenyth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, and Rachel Zoe, were all said to be banned from the Met Gala, too, after publicly bashing their experiences. However, they’ve all since returned in recent years.

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 5, with the red carpet festivities kicking off at 6 p.m. EST.