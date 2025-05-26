Memorial Day deal shopping 2025: What stores are open on Monday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today is Memorial Day, a federal holiday honoring and mourning those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Also considered the unofficial beginning of summer, Memorial Day is always the final Monday in May.

Because it’s a federal holiday, banks will be closed. Online banking and ATMs will remain accessible, but the stock market will be closed.

The United States Postal Service will also be closed in observance of the holiday. There won’t be mail or packages delivered, and USPS locations will be closed.

Many stores offer some of their best sales of the year for the long weekend.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed throughout Memorial Day weekend this year:

open image in gallery Costco varies greatly from other chains this Memorial Day ( Getty )

Costco

Unlike the majority of retailers, Costco locations will be closed Monday. The chain will be operating normal hours throughout the rest of the weekend for its annual Memorial Day sale.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours on Memorial Day weekend, a company spokesperson confirmed to USA Today. Locations are typically open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Kroger, and Publix

Most locations will be open Memorial Day, though shoppers are urged to check their local store’s hours.

Target

Target stores will remain open, but hours may vary.

open image in gallery Target stores will remain open, but hours may vary ( Getty )

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be operating on Memorial Day from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Plus members, and from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. for Club members.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin is typically open on Memorial Day. Customers should check with their local shop and keep their eyes on the Dunkin’ app for any special deals.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens locations will be open Memorial Day, though pharmacy hours may vary.

Lowe’s

Stores will be open regular hours for the company’s annual Memorial Day sale.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open throughout the weekend, with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

open image in gallery McDonald’s will be open throughout the weekend ( Getty )

Burger King

Burger King should be open during regular hours throughout the weekend, depending on location.

Wendy’s

Many locations will be open, though specific hours may vary.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open every day throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Chipotle

The chain will be operating normal hours on Memorial Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores will be open throughout the weekend, including Monday.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

open image in gallery Starbucks hours vary by location and store ( Getty )

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open every day this weekend during regular hours.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open on Memorial Day, though customers should check their local shop’s hours.

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays.

Applebee’s

Most locations should be open, but customers should check their location’s hours.

Hooters

Hooters will be open throughout the weekend with hours varying by location.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating on Memorial Day, with specific hours varying by location.