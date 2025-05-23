The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Memorial Day sales 2025 – live: Best deals as they drop
With its Everlane’s sale or Amazon’s, I’m here to provide rolling deals coverage
Memorial Day weekend is upon us, signaling the arrival of summer (don’t let the weather fool you) and a series of savings across the board.
Whether you’re looking for a new mattress (Saatva’s sale is not to be missed), need to refresh your make-up bag (Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20 percent off everything), or want to invest in new luggage, the Memorial Day sales are one of the best time to shop.
As ever, not every discounted price is a genuine deal, which is where I come in. Having covered sales events for longer than I care to admit, I’m a dab hand at spotting the deals that are actually worth your money and steering you away from false marketing. I’d also only recommend a saving if the product comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer I trust.
Consider this liveblog your ultimate cheat sheet for the Memorial Day sales.
The best Memorial Day sales to know
To bring you up to speed, below is a list of the Memorial Day sales to know, including all-important discount codes:
- Amazon: Get up to 35 percent off everything
- Target: Save on appliances, cleaning supplies, toys, and more
- Oakley: Save up to 50 percent on glasses
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 20 percent off with the code MAGICMAY
- Saatva: Save $400 on your next mattress
- Dyson: Take $100 off vacuums and hair tools
- Cos: Save 30 percent off select styles with the code VIPMDW30
- Best Buy: Save on laptops, smartwatches, home appliances, and more
- Laura Geller: Up to 65 percent off everything, plus an extra 15 percent off with code MD15
- Ruggable: Save 20 percent off all rugs with code MEMDAY
- Ninja: Take 15 percent off outdoor grills with code OUTDOOR15
- Ooni: Enjoy savings of up to 25 percent on pizza ovens and accessories
- On: Last season styles are reduced by up to 40 percent
- Tumble: Save up to 30 percent off rugs
- Home Depot: Deals on outdoor furniture, appliances, and more
- Brooklinen: Take 25 percent off bedding, towels, and more
- Alo Yoga: There’s no official Alo Memorial Day sale, but the brand is offering savings on yoga pants, sports bras, and more
- Net-a-Porter: Save 50 percent on clothing and accessories
- La-Z-Boy: Get a new couch for 30 percent cheaper
- Everlane: Take 20 percent off everything
La-Z-Boy's Memorial Day sale is underway
When it comes to investing in a new couch, the Memorial Day sales are the perfect time to do so. And I have some good news if you’re on the hunt for a discount on La-Z-Boy; the brand has 30 percent off everything. Yes, everything.
It landed a spot in our guide to the best couch brands, with Brigitt Earley praising it for its “plush sofas and reclining sectionals that are specifically built with relaxation in mind”. The designs are more traditional, “in recent years, the brand has rolled out some more modern silhouettes with the same comfortable feel and reliable construction the brand is known for”, she added.
H&M's sale sees up to 50% off
The weather in New York certainly does not feel reminiscent of summer at all today. But with the promise of hot sunny days on the horizon, H&M is offering up to 50 percent off everything in light of the long weekend.
With linen clothing, summer dresses, and cotton pieces all reduced, I’m looking to refresh my closet with these staples.
It’s not just womenswear that’s reduced. Menswear and kids’ clothing have plummeted in price too.
My top tip is to become a H&M member for even more savings — often there’s an additional 25 percent off code.
Everlane's Memorial Day sale
One of my favorite fashion brands Everlane has kicked off its Memorial Day sale in style. With 20 percent off everything (no code needed), it’s the perfect opportunity to invest in new staples.
It’s my go-to for denim, with the way-high curve (was $148, now $111, Everlane.com) my favorite pair of barrel-leg jeans I’ve worn — the fit is perfect, and I now want them in every color.
For basics, you can’t go wrong with the brand’s boxy white tee (was $38, now $28, Everlane.com) — I’d recommend sizing up for a more casual look.
Welcome to your Memorial Day sales guide
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Memorial Day sales. I’ve been covering sales events for years, and can easily spot a deal from a dud. The team and I are rounding up the best deals as they drop, keeping a close eye on inflated prices and discounts, and sharing our tips for sale shopping success. Follow along for the discounts as they drop.