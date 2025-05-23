Myself and the IndyBest team will be here to share the best discounts ( The Independent )

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, signaling the arrival of summer (don’t let the weather fool you) and a series of savings across the board.

Whether you’re looking for a new mattress (Saatva’s sale is not to be missed), need to refresh your make-up bag (Charlotte Tilbury is offering 20 percent off everything), or want to invest in new luggage, the Memorial Day sales are one of the best time to shop.

As ever, not every discounted price is a genuine deal, which is where I come in. Having covered sales events for longer than I care to admit, I’m a dab hand at spotting the deals that are actually worth your money and steering you away from false marketing. I’d also only recommend a saving if the product comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer I trust.

Consider this liveblog your ultimate cheat sheet for the Memorial Day sales.