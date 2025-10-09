Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Lady Melania Trump is already getting into the holiday spirit.

Years after she was recorded complaining about her preparations for Christmas, Melania is preparing for her first holiday season back in the White House since her husband, President Donald Trump, was re-elected in November 2024.

On Wednesday, the First Lady’s X account posted a five-second clip of Melania placing a gold ornament on a gold-themed table-scape. “Christmas meeting in the @WhiteHouse,” the video was captioned.

An official theme and an unveiling date have not yet been revealed.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Throughout the president’s first term, Melania was widely criticized for her holiday decorations, as her red trees in 2018 were panned for appearing to be covered in blood.

That same year, a conversation was recorded by one of her friends, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in which she complained about her decorating responsibilities.

“I’m working ... my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?” she can be heard saying in the clip, which was leaked to CNN in 2020. “But I need to do it, right? Correct?”

“OK, and then I do it, and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that, they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break,” she added, likely referring to a visit to the southern border she made to see children who had been separated from their parents.

The first lady was previously criticized for decorating the White House with red trees, which people claimed they appeared covered in blood ( AFP/Getty )

The president has previously spoken about the backlash his wife received about her holiday decorations while visiting the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas in 2021.

“She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations,” he said about his wife. “And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white.’”

“She made magnificent, remember, the most beautiful you’ve ever seen, white trees? And they said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said the next time, let’s do it more traditional. Let’s go with green,” he added.

“We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: ‘Why wouldn’t you make them white like they used to be?’ But I’ll tell you what, she’s loved all over, and she’s got a tremendous heart, and she says hello,” he said.

Earlier this year, in August, it was announced in a press release that Melania was looking for talented musical groups — including school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers — to volunteer to perform in Washington, DC, on eight specific dates in December during the holiday open houses at the White House.

In addition, Melania was looking for volunteers to help decorate the White House for the Christmas season.

Both performers and decorating volunteers are responsible for their travel accommodations and personal expenses in DC.

Along with open houses, the White House hosts a National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony every year, with celebrities headlining.