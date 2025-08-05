Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melania Trump is searching for new talent to perform at the White House during the holiday season.

The White House announced in a press release Monday that the First Lady and President Donald Trump have begun planning for their Christmas traditions. This includes inviting volunteers and performers to celebrate the holiday at the White House in Washington, DC.

Melania is looking for talented musical groups — from school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers — to volunteer to perform in DC, according to the release. Performances will take place on eight specific dates in December during the holiday open houses at the White House.

Applications to be a volunteer performer are open now until September 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Those interested must submit an audition tape either a capella or with an acoustic accompaniment. Amplification is not permitted.

Anyone accepted to be a performer will be notified by October 13.

Melania Trump is searching for talented volunteer to perform at the White House in December ( Getty Images )

In addition, Melania is looking for volunteers to help decorate the White House for the Christmas season. Any individual applying for this opportunity must be 18 or older, with decorating taking place from November 24 through November 30.

However, both performers and decorating volunteers are responsible for their travel accommodations and personal expenses in DC.

Along with open houses, the White House hosts a National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony every year, with celebrities headlining. The 2024 event featured Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, and James Taylor, among others.

During Donald Trump’s first term in office, Melania made headlines for her holiday decorations when she opted for white branches instead of traditional Christmas trees in parts of the White House in 2017. Meanwhile, in 2018, her red trees were panned for appearing to be covered in blood.

Years after Melania’s Christmas decorations were mocked, Donald made it clear that he was still upset about the criticism.

“She would make the most beautiful Christmas decorations,” he said, while speaking at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, in 2021. “And I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said, ‘Honey, next time, try white.’”

“She made magnificent, remember, the most beautiful you’ve ever seen, white trees? And they said, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.’ I said the next time, let’s do it more traditional. Let’s go with green,” he added. “We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: ‘Why wouldn’t you make them white like they used to be?’ But I’ll tell you what, she’s loved all over, and she’s got a tremendous heart.”

Melania’s Christmas spirit was also questioned in 2020 when she was heard on a leaked recording complaining about having to organize the decorations. The conversation was recorded in 2018 by a friend of Melania, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“I’m working ... my a** off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration?” Melania can be heard saying. “But I need to do it, right? Correct?”