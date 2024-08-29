Support truly

Meghan Markle has recalled how her experience as a senior working royal changed her style.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex addressed how her clothes and accessories – worn both before and after she left the royal family – have made headlines during a recent interview with The New York Times. She specifically recalled that after she wore a bag from Scottish brand Strathberry – during a public appearance with Prince Harry in 2017 – the purse sold out online within minutes.

She noted that when she learned how her look boosted sales for the Scottish brand, it made a big impact on her approach to fashion. “[It] changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together,” Meghan said.

Meghan acknowledged her gratitude for how her public appearances and outfits have helped small businesses.

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she said. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

Throughout her time in the royal family, Meghan’s fashion sense has undoubtedly influenced her fans. In 2018, the so-called “Meghan Effect” struck once again, with her entire outfit at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire selling out in a matter of days. At the time, Meghan sported a gingham shirt dress, teamed with leather sandals and a white Panama hat. Her summer dress, which retailed for $393, was designed by trendy NYC label Shoshanna.

Meghan’s impact on the fashion world has continued since leaving the royal family in 2020. For example, JC Crew’s website crashed in September 2023 after Meghan wore a white blazer from the brand during the Invictus Games in Germany. During the event, she matched her blazer with dainty gold jewelry, classic Chanel Mary Jane ballet flats, a black tank top, and a pair of Staud white linen shorts.

During her new interview with The New York Times, Meghan announced her newest investment in Cesta Collective, which specializes in basket bags that are handwoven by women in Rwanda and finished in Italy. According to the Duchess, she first discovered this company when doing some of her own online shopping.

“I spend a lot of time just googling, looking for brands,” she said. “When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

As noted by the outlet, Mehgan herself first publicly wore one of the bags from Cesta Collective in May 2023, while she and Harry went on a dinner date, with Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, and Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Meghan’s investment in Cesta Collective came months after she announced her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. While details about the company are scarce, some of the items her company will reportedly sell include cookbooks, food, and kitchenware.

However, earlier this month, it was reported that several items intended to be sold by the luxury brand including yoga mats and picnic labels were incorrectly labeled and needed to be “corrected”. The error, identified by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in July, will cost an estimated $11,382 to fix.