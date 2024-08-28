Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The so-called 'Meghan effect' has struck once again with The Duchess of Sussex’s entire polo outfit selling out in a matter of days.

She attended the Audio Polo Challenge 2018 in Ascot, Berkshire, over the weekend to show support to her husband Harry and opted for a chic casual outfit for the occasion.

The 36-year-old sported a gingham shirt dress, teamed with leather sandals and a white panama hat – all of which are now unavailable to purchase due to increased demand.

Opting for a high-low mix of both designer and high street, Markle’s £299 summer dress is designed by trendy NYC label Shoshanna.

A flattering midi-style, the Ashland Sleeveless Belted Gingham Eyelet Dress is finished with cut-in shoulders and an A-line silhouette, but you could be waiting a while to get your hands on one of your own.

According to the Amazon website, the dress has completely sold out and there is currently no indication as to when it will be back in stock.

Similarly, Markle’s straw hat and sandals are both selling out too.

The £47 Madewell x Biltmore Panama Hat, which features a stylish black ribbon, proved so popular that it is listed as out of stock, while her Grear Sandals, designed by Sarah Flint, are sold out in the colour “Saddle Vachetta”.

You can however join a waitlist for this particular shade or pick them up in eight other colour options.

open image in gallery (Amazon)

This isn’t the first time Markle has caused a retail frenzy. Similar to the “Kate effect” which refers to the shopping panic fans go into whenever Kate Middleton steps out in an outfit, the Meghan effect has already seen outfits worn by the Duchess sell out within minutes.

open image in gallery (Madewell)

During a recent public outing, Markle opted for a black “Jackie O” dress by the brand Black Halo. A spokesperson for the brand told The Independent: “The dress sold out in less than 10 hours after Meghan Markle wore it, and the brand has had to work overtime to keep replenishing stock in it.”

open image in gallery (Sarah Flint)

Similarly, during a visit to the studio of community radio station Reprezent in south London earlier this year, Markle wore a black Marks & Spencer jumper that subsequently sold out by 6pm the very same day.

The Independent has contacted Amazon and Madewell for comment.