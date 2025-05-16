Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly hosted Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, at their home in Montecito, California.

Citing sources, People magazine said it had confirmed the two couples shared an intimate dinner sometime this week.

Brooklyn, David Beckham’s son, and Nicola did not receive the invitation directly from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, People reported.

The insider noted: “Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence.”

The young couple weren’t the only ones at dinner either.

“While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives,” the source continued. “Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.”

Representatives for both couples did not immediately respond to The Independent’s requests for comment.

News of Meghan and Harry’s social gathering comes amid ongoing rumors of a feud within the Beckham family, particularly between Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo.

Brooklyn supposedly dated his 22-year-old sibling’s girlfriend, 24-year-old model Kim Turnbull, before him, according to TMZ.

This is believed to be the reason why the 26-year-old designer and his wife did not attend his father’s 50th birthday party last week.

Based on pictures and videos that surfaced of the soccer legend’s big day, it’s clear that only his siblings — Romeo, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 — and his mom, Victoria, were the immediate family members in attendance.

Romeo was accompanied by Turnbull, who wore a black satin dress, while Cruz was arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 29, dressed in a lilac satin maxi dress.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s representative told E! News that the pair had planned on attending the weekend affair, which is why they didn’t go to the 2025 Met Gala.

“Nicola and Brooklyn were never confirmed to attend the Met in hopes they could see David and celebrate his birthday with him that week, weekend instead,” the source said.

However, the couple stayed home in Los Angeles instead.

Brooklyn and Nicola also skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event.

Yet, in honor of Mother’s Day on May 11, David shared a picture of his wife with their four kids, including Brooklyn, on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US happy Mother’s Day,” the England FC star wrote, tagging the Instagram accounts of all of his children in the post.