Meghan Markle releases new photo of ‘our sweet boy’ Archie to mark his sixth birthday
‘Our son. Our sun,’ the duchess wrote in poignant tribute
The Duchess of Sussex has marked Prince Archie's sixth birthday with a touching tribute.
Sharing a photograph of Archie silhouetted against a fiery sunset, Meghan captioned the image, "Our son. Our sun."
She added the message: "Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy.
“He’s six! Where did the time go?"
The Duchess also revealed that the family had held a celebration to mark Archie’s birthday.
“For all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special,” she wrote.
Archie’s celebrations, held thousands of miles away from the royal family in the US, took place after the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell interview with the BBC in which he said the King will not speak to him and he does not know how much longer his father has left.
Harry, speaking after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK, said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point”.
On Tuesday, Meghan revealed that she consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during her pregnancies with Archie and his little sister Lilibet.
On the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, she discussed her interest in the ancient Indian holistic health system while interviewing Hannah Mendoza, the founder of Clevr Blends.
The conversation also explored the benefits of adaptogens, including mushrooms, which are thought to reduce stress.
Acknowledging that some might view this approach as unconventional, Meghan noted, "I think a lot of people when they hear mushrooms, they go ‘OK, she’s talking about being hippie-dippy, grounded in all these things’".
She also admitted that the fungus often carries other "connotations".
“If you aren’t familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of ‘Oh, it’s feeling a little psychedelic and super woo-woo’,” she said.
