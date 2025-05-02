Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks has claimed he’s been threatened with legal action for denouncing Meghan Markle’s Netflix show.

Released last month, the critically mauled series With Love, Meghan followed the Duchess of Sussex through her everyday life at her Montecito, California home, as she cooks and hosts family members and friends.

Stocks, a 41-year-old food connoisseur who once cooked for King Charles, hit out at the series, calling it “terrible” and “hard to watch”.

The chef previously claimed he declined an offer to be a part of the show – and his comments against it have allegedly seen him receive a warning from Netflix.

He told MailOnline: “‘I got a lawyer’s letter from Netflix after I spoke out against her, warning me. I proper p***ed them off. Netflix did not like it and came after me.”

However, he said he is “not taking any notice” of the alleged letter, and doubled down on his criticism of Markle.

“How can she get all this money from Netflix? I don’t think she can cook and I don’t think she should be teaching people to cook either,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle’s Netflix show was mauled by critics upon release ( Nrtflix )

With Love, Meghan is filmed in the home that former actor Markle shares with Prince Harry and their three children.

Guests on the series included The Office actor Mindy Kaling, her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and two other celebrity chefs — Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

Stocks originally criticised the show on GB News upon its release in March, admitting he had been “sceptical” before it even went into production.

“I felt that even if she produced a really great programme, which I was quite skeptical of anyway, that I might get a little slammed for it, for being a part of it,” he said.

open image in gallery Jameson Stocks claims he’s been threatened with legal action for criticising Meghan’s Netflix show ( Getty Images )

“I didn’t like the idea of me showing her how to do something, and then it kind of being forced and fake. I just felt if she’s going to do something herself, she should do it herself.”

He urged Markle to return to her former profession, stating: “I think she should just go back to acting. She’s quite a good actress in real life, or obviously on screen. I think people should just stick to what they do best.”

Stocks’s culinary skills were discovered by Marco Pierre White when he was just 15, years after he had run away from home. His life story is set to be turned into a film produced by Brad Pitt.

With Love, Meghan is the fifth project to come from the $100m deal she and Prince Harry cut with Netflix back in 2020. A second season will air in 2026.

The other projects have included the six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan and the documentary Polo.