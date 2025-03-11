Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks candidly admitted he wasn’t a fan of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, describing the episodes as “painful to watch.”

Filmed in Montecito, California, the show follows the Duchess of Sussex through her everyday life at home, as she cooks and hosts family members and friends.

Guests included The Office actor Mindy Kaling, her Suits cast mate Abigail Spencer, and two other celebrity chefs — Alice Waters and Roy Choi.

Stocks, the 41-year-old food connoisseur who’s famously cooked for King Charles, had no interest in being part of the show, and claims he turned down the offer.

open image in gallery Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks says Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘terrible’ and ‘painful to watch’ ( Getty )

Speaking to GB News on March 8, Stocks said he refused to be the role because he was “skeptical” of the program before it even went into production.

“I felt that even if she produced a really great program, which I was quite skeptical of anyway, that I might get a little slammed for it, for being a part of it,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t like the idea of me showing her how to do something, and then it kind of being forced and fake.

“I just felt if she’s going to do something herself, she should do it herself,” Stocks continued.

open image in gallery Despite the show’s mixed reception, Netflix has renewed 'With Love, Meghan’ for a second season ( Netflix )

When asked what his opinion of the show is now after watching it, Stocks said he thought everything about it was “terrible.”

“The music’s quite slow, it’s quite lethargic. It’s just painful to watch,” he added. “I think she should just go back to acting. She’s quite a good actress in real life, or obviously on screen. I think people should just stick to what they do best.”

Despite any criticisms Meghan’s new series has received since its March 4 release, the show was officially renewed for a second season last week.

According to People, the newest instalment has already been filmed and is set to premiere fall 2025.

Meghan took to her Instagram on March 8 to tease the upcoming season with a short-form ASMR video of her in the same kitchen seen in the first eight-episode drop.

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2,” her caption read. “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

With Love, Meghan is the fifth project to come from the $100 million deal she and Prince Harry cut with Netflix back in 2020.

The other projects have included the six-part docuseries entitled Harry & Meghan and the documentary Polo.