RHOC star Meghan King Edmonds loses custody of three kids after CPS called: report

Meghan King Edmonds has reportedly lost custody of her three young children she shares with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and ex-MLB player married in 2014 and welcomed daughter Aspen, followed by twins Hart and Hayes. After their 2019 split, they worked out a shared custody agreement in May 2021.

However, a recent investigation by Child Protective Services has resulted in King, 41, losing custody, US Weekly reports. A school employee called CPS, the outlet reported, leading to a months-long investigation.

King has reportedly been granted supervised visitation while Edmonds has sole custody. A hearing will be held to determine whether these circumstances will become permanent, a source told the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to King’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Meghan King Edmonds has reportedly lost custody of her children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds ( Getty )

King and Edmonds have had a fraught relationship following their divorce.

She has since married and divorced Cuffe Owens, the nephew of former President Joe Biden, while Edmonds has been married to Kortnie Nichole Edmonds since 2022.

Earlier this year, Kortnie reportedly called the police on King after an alleged altercation at Edmonds’s home.

King was dropping off a dress for her daughter and asked to speak with her, but Kortnie said the young girl was out with her father. After asking King to drop the dress and leave the property, Kortnie claimed King entered Edmonds’s home and was calling for her daughter, refusing to listen.

A police report seen by US Weekly stated that King was observed by Kortnie “standing inside the house approximately 5 feet from the doorway.” Kortnie then claimed that King “slowly walked back” out of the home “but wedged her foot in the door briefly, so she could not shut the door completely.”

Kortnie had originally wanted to press charges, according to multiple reports, but did not proceed. King was never arrested or charged.

After initially filing for a restraining order in May, Kortnie came to an agreement with King in June; they are to remain distant from one another and King is forbidden from talking about Kortnie on social media.

Neither King nor Edmonds has addressed the custody developments publicly.

Meanwhile, another former Real Housewife, Kelly Dodd, has spoken out in support of King.

In a TikTok posted Wednesday, Dodd claimed: “I just got off the phone with Meghan King Edmonds, and, she said that she gave one of her other twins, Hayes, some Ritalin and it made her a ‘dangerous mother.’” Ritalin is commonly used to treat ADHD.

Dodd vouched for her former castmate, saying, “I can tell you, she loves those babies. She loves those kids. And I know for a fact she’s a good mother.

“I just pray that she gets those babies back.”