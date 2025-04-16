Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meagan Good has opened up about married life to her “best friend” Jonathan Majors.

Good, speaking to People at the April 11 NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in Beverly Hills, revealed more insight into life as a newlywed. And while it’s been “amazing,” Good also told the outlet it does “feel different.”

“I learned so much from him. But I think being husband and wife, you take on a different kind of partnership,” Good said. “And I think that while the commitment might already be there, it's a different type of commitment because it's lifelong, no matter what I'm riding with you [until] the wheels fall off.”

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March ahead of the release of his latest film, Magazine Dreams. The ceremony was officiated by Majors’ mother. After asking Good’s father for permission to wed, Majors had special rings from Hawaii engraved for the occasion.

Majors and Good started dating in 2023, after Good’s divorce from producer DeVon Franklin was finalized in 2022. The new couple was first linked around the time Majors was facing trial for misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for a March 2023 incident with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. He was sentenced to complete one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in April 2024. Jabbari has since dropped an assault and defamation lawsuit against Majors.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’. She has now opened up about her marriage ( 2025 Invision )

Then, the couple confirmed their engagement to People in November 2024.

"We’re feeling great,” Good told People at the time while showing off her engagement ring. “It’s a season of joy,” Majors added.

Now, speaking just weeks after tying the knot, Good said, “I already felt like I had my person, I know it's me and him against the world, whatever it may be.”

The Think Like a Man actor also shared her belief that marriage is “a commitment to being our best selves.”

“When two people come together, they make the same choice and the same commitment,” Good said, nothing that the other person is “making the same decision as you.”

“But when you choose someone who has grown up in a different place, has different siblings, a different life experience, you guys may be very similar, but you also might be very different,” she continued.

“And there's just something really beautiful about [it].”