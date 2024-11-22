Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has dropped an assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor.

Majors was convicted of assault and harassment in December 2023, and while he avoided jail time, he was ordered to enrol on a 52-week domestic abuse prevention programme.

In March this year, Jabbari brought a lawsuit for defamation, assault, and battery against the star, after the 35-year-old repeatedly claimed that he did not assault Jabbari both before and after the domestic assault trial. The suit accused the star’s defence attorneys of using Ms Jabbari’s time on the stand to defame her at the end of the proceedings.

Majors’ fiancée and Think Like a Man actor Meagan Good has publicly supported him throughout his trial, with the couple announcing their engagement earlier this week (18 November).

On Thursday (21 November), lawyers for both parties filed a joint notice with the court, stating that “all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice”.

Jabbari and Majors met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum-mania in August 2021. The actor then met Good in 2022, while he was still dating Jabbari. In March 2023, the couple split after a series of alleged domestic abuse altercations. In May 2023, Good and Majors were confirmed to be dating.

Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of slapping her, fracturing her finger, twisting her right arm, and striking her right ear, causing her to bleed in an incident that allegedly happened on 25 March 2023.

Majors was arrested that evening after he found Ms Jabbari in his Chelsea apartment following the incident and called 911. He told authorities he suspected that his then-girlfriend had attempted suicide or overdosed.

Actor was convicted of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend last year ( Getty Images )

The actor later filed a domestic violence report against Ms Jabbari in June. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue the case.

After Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanours, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios. He had previously played Kang the Conqueror in the Disney+ series Loki as well as the 2023 film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Both projects had originally set him up as the next big Avengers villain designed to follow in the footsteps of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. The fifth Avengers film was called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

This title has since been scrapped, per The Hollywood Reporter, and the project will be officially known as Avengers 5 until a new title is decided on.