McDonald’s is offering fans an upscale and trendy way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The fast food chain announced in a press release that it has partnered with Paramount Caviar to provide consumers with a free McNugget caviar kit.

On February 10, McDonald’s customers can visit McNuggetCaviar.com at 11 a.m. ET for the chance to receive their own kit, which comes with a one-ounce tin of Baerii sturgeon caviar, crème fraîche, a $25 gift card to purchase McNuggets and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.

In a statement made to Food & Wine about the inspiration behind the kit, a McDonald’s spokesperson said, “McNugget Caviar was created because of our customers.”

“They've been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official. We know our fans want to enjoy elevated experiences without the price tag, so we want to treat you to something special — completely on us. We're pairing savory caviar with our signature McNuggets for a Valentine's Day celebration unlike any other.”

Caviar-topped chicken nuggets have been a growing trend in the food scene, as celebrities such as Rihanna have admitted to eating them as a “soccer-mom snack.” The bougie snack gained more popularity as caviar-topped chicken nuggets were sold at this year’s U.S. Open for $100 and quickly went viral on social media, as fans were divided over whether or not they were worth the price.

The news of the Valentine’s Day promotion comes shortly after the chain revived one of its most-requested Happy Meal toy lines, bringing back the nostalgic Changeables figures — the Transformers-style toys that debuted in the late 1980s and early 1990s — to restaurants across the U.S.

The collectibles start as familiar McDonald’s menu items or restaurant icons, like fries, McNuggets boxes, soda machines and Happy Meal cartons, and fold or flip into robots, dinosaurs, or other imaginative characters. The launch includes updated robot and dinosaur designs inspired by the original 1987, 1989 and 1990 releases. The new lineup includes 16 collectible characters, each with its own name and personality.

Beyond the collectible toys and caviar, McDonald’s recently launched a hot honey sauce for dipping or topping breakfast and chicken items.

The chain has also teased the addition of the long-rumored Big Arch burger, already sold in Canada and Portugal, with an expected U.S. launch date in early March. The burger is made up of two quarter-pound beef patties, white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, a poppy-and-sesame seed bun and a new Arch sauce.

Meanwhile, the Shamrock Shake, a mint-flavored, green-colored milkshake, is set to return ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.