Stranger Things cast members reunite to celebrate Maya Hawke’s wedding months after series finale
Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were all in attendance at Hawke’s wedding to singer Christian Lee Hutson
The cast of Stranger Things had a surprise reunion at co-star Maya Hawke’s Valentine’s Day wedding.
The actor, 27, tied the knot Saturday in a surprise New York City ceremony to singer Christian Lee Hutson, 35, and the star-studded nuptials saw her former castmates get together to celebrate months after the series finale of the hit Netflix show aired.
Actors Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were all seen bundled up in the cold weather for the black-tie wedding, according to pictures obtained by People.
However, some Stranger Things actors were absent from the wedding day, including Millie Bobby Brown, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower.
The bride’s famous parents — her dad, Ethan Hawke, and mom, Uma Thurman, were in attendance at the party with Maya’s younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. The mother of the bride wore a baby blue dress and matching shoes, while the Black Phone actor donned an all-black suit before walking his daughter down the aisle.
The bride was pictured walking city streets while wearing a ruffly, white wedding gown with a feathered coat and an old-fashioned veil, while Hutson wore a classic tuxedo to the service at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan.
Other famous faces at the wedding included Sam Nivola, who acted alongside Maya in 2023 film Maestro, as well as Kathryn Newton, who co-starred with Maya in the British TV adaptation of Little Women in 2017.
Maya — who joined Stranger Things during season three in 2019— played Robin Buckley, the best friend of Keery’s character Steve Harrington, on the ‘80s-themed science-fiction show.
The series came to a close on New Year’s Day with its divisive final episode, titled “Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up,” dropping a week after volume one of the show’s final season aired.
Although Maya broke out on the long-running show, she has also balanced her stardom with her music career, which is how she met and initially became friends with her now-husband. The pair has collaborated on several projects together over the years, including Maya’s two most recent albums, 2024 record Chaos Angel and Moss in 2022.
“It is awesome,” Maya said about her relationship with Hutson on the Zach Sang Show in June 2024. “I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best. They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people, who has dated them, who has feelings and is a living, breathing human, just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”
