Stranger Things creators reveal first look at new Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix have unveiled a first look at a new horror series from the executive producers of Stranger Things and the director of Baby Reindeer.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding. All eight episodes will arrive on the streaming service on March 26.

The show was created by screenwriter Haley Z. Boston, who pitched the idea to Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script,” said the Duffer Brothers in a statement. “She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

The show will become the first non-Stranger Things series to be released by the pair’s Upside Down Pictures production company. Another science-fiction show, titled The Boroughs, is set to arrive later this year starring Geena Davis and Bill Pullman.

open image in gallery Camila Morrone stars in the Duffer Brothers-produced Netflix series 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Adam DiMarco and Camila Morrone in Netflix's 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' ( Netflix )

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen will be directed by Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer), Axelle Carolyn (The Midnight Club), and Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve), and will star Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six, The Night Manager) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus, Overcompensating) as the bride and groom in question. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine and Gus Birney.

The Duffer Brothers enjoyed a runaway success with Stranger Things, which became one of the most-watched Netflix series of all time before concluding on New Year’s Day.

After the finale aired, Matt and Ross Duffer answered questions from fans as the conclusion drew wildly polarized reactions from fans.

In the final episode, the heroes from Hawkins, Indiana ultimately manage to defeat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), thanks to the supernatural abilities of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

open image in gallery Jennifer Jason Leigh in Netflix's 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Gus Birney in Netflix's 'Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen' ( Netflix )

After Joyce (Winona Ryder) cuts off the villain’s head, Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) rig bombs on the inter-dimensional bridge to the Upside Down, with Eleven seemingly staying behind in the nether world to sacrifice herself.

In one of the final scenes of the show, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) claims that Eleven had actually faked her own death, and had managed to make it out of the Upside Down. As he speaks, we see an older Eleven wandering through a faraway place, before reaching a town.

However, it remains unclear whether Eleven really survived or not, about which Ross Duffer said: “Our goal, our hope is to leave it up to the fans, ultimately, and the audience in terms of what they believe, just as we leave it up to our characters in that basement to decide what they believe or not.”

The Independent’s Nick Hilton, in a three-star review, described the series as “Netflix’s most important original IP” that has “morphed from a brilliant, influential coming-of-age saga into just another CGI rock’em sock’em adventure.”