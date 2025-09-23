Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthew McConaughey has shared a key piece of advice to maintaining his 13-year marriage with his wife, Camila Alves.

In the Dallas Buyers Club actor’s latest book, Poems & Prayers, he wrote a poem explaining how a smaller bed can be an asset to a couple’s relationship.

“The best thing you can / do for your / marriage,” the poem read. “One way to surely / get ahead, / is get rid of that / king-­size mattress, / and sleep in a / queen-­size bed.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published Saturday, the Academy Award winner elaborated: “We have kids and we go to our friend's house and he has one of these double king-size beds put together and all the kids sleep in the bed.

“The wife's on one side with her side table and the husband's on the other side and it's great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden the kids get too big,” he said. They're out of the bed.”

open image in gallery McConaughey said he was too far apart from his wife when they shared a king-sized bed ( Getty )

“I wake up one morning … I'm looking over there and Camila's like a football field away man. Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up and … ‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I'll come 12 feet.’”

He continued: “You're like, man, this damn king-size bed is not good for the marriage, man. Get rid of that son of a b****. So we got a queen size where we're shoulder to shoulder. I'm telling you, it's good for your marriage.”

McConaughey and Alves share three children together: son Levi, 17, daughter Vida, 15, and son Livingston, 12. Still, the Interstellar actor mentioned how important it is to set aside time to be a married couple and show their children how to treat someone they might fall in love with.

open image in gallery Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have been married for 13 years and share three children ( Getty Images for AELTC )

“You've got kids, so you don't … you're spending as much time being a good mother and father of them, but you also gotta make sure – and I can do a better job of this – of going, ‘No, this is our time,’” he said. “You can't 100 percent live with the kids as a parent.”

“You gotta make to remember that one of the best examples you can give the kids of how to treat a woman or a man or how to someone they end up falling in love with down the line is how you treat their mother and how the mother treats the father.”