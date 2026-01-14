Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matt Damon has revealed that his wife of 20 years, Luciana Barroso, admitted to having a crush on his best friend before they ever met.

A few months into their relationship, Barroso told her now-husband that she initially thought Ben Affleck, who co-starred with Damon in their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, was the cuter of the pair.

“I met her best friend from high school, and it came out that the two of them went and saw Good Will Hunting together,” Damon, 55, said Monday on the Howard Stern Show. “Her best friend thought I was the cute one. And she thought Ben was the cute one.”

He continued, “So she admitted to me. I’m like, ‘You got the wrong one?!’ She told me that 23 years ago.”

Affleck then pointed out that Barroso worked as a producer on the duo’s new movieThe Rip, saying, “She’s a great producer and a really good friend. And yeah, I never got that vibe from her.”

open image in gallery Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso admitted she initially thought Ben Affleck was 'the cute one' after watching 'Good Will Hunting' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married for 20 years and share four daughters ( Getty Images )

The Gone Girl actor, 53, joked as Stern and Damon laughed: “So I think something I did in real life rubbed it off.”

Stern said it would be “devastating” if Barroso left Damon to be with Affleck, to which Damon replied: “If my two favorite people just exited my life? Yeah, that would suck.”

Barroso and Damon met in 2003 while the actor was filming his movie Stuck on You in Miami, where Barroso was bartending at the time. The couple got married in 2005 and have four children together: 26-year-old Alexia, Barroso’s daughter from a previous relationship, as well as Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Affleck told Stern about his best friend’s relationship: “It’s a really gorgeous marriage and friendship and two people who, when they’re apart and independent of one another, are one another’s partner.”

open image in gallery Matt Damon and Ben Affleck spoke to Howard Stern on his radio show Monday ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

He then joked that he should ask for Barroso’s high school best friend’s phone number, but Damon broke the news that she is now married. Affleck playfully responded, “Story of my life.”

Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. He tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2022, but the former on-and-off couple finalized their divorce in 2024.

Damon and Affleck have shared everything from bank accounts to Academy Awards throughout their decades-long friendship. They earned their first Oscars for best original screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which also earned late actor Robin Williams his win for best supporting actor.