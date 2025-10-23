Experts wary of health benefits of the growing matcha cocktail trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Night owls are trading their espresso martinis for matcha cocktails in hopes of a healthier night of partying — but experts are wary of the bright drinks’ benefits.

Matcha martinis became a popular menu item for trendy bars and clubs in recent years as the ancient Japanese green tea skyrocketed in popularity. The caffeinated drink is known not only for its subtly sweet taste, but also for the Instagram-friendly look of the vibrant green drink.

In addition to coffee snobs and social media influencers, the drink draws in fitness enthusiasts for health benefits ranging from increased relaxation levels to reduced inflammation. Compared to espresso or coffee, matcha also provides a more natural energy boost because the tea leaf’s chemical makeup slows caffeine absorption.

So it only makes sense that drinkers might choose a matcha cocktail for the promise of a calm buzz that’s good for you over an espresso martini that could make you jittery, or another alcohol without the wellness factor.

However, experts say you shouldn’t get too excited: whisking green powder into your liquor doesn’t take away the effect that alcohol has on your body.

Matcha is being used in trendy new cocktails ( Getty Images )

"While matcha itself has a host of benefits, mixing it with alcohol does shift the narrative,” dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker told Fox News Digital.

Though the effects may seem invisible at first, consuming alcoholic drinks can damage the brain, liver, heart and cause even more health problems.

“Matcha cocktails might feel like a middle ground. They're not pounding shots,” Manaker said.

“And sure, they are getting some antioxidants in their drink. But they are also getting alcohol, which isn’t great for our livers or brains.”

Rensel Cabrera, bar director at The Sylvester in Miami, told Fox News Digital that he created his menu’s bestselling matcha drink, a matcha-infused honeydew vodka cocktail, because the tea seemed like a “cool ingredient.”

"They're drinking pretty hardcore at night," Cabrera said about some of his customers. "And if they're going to drink something, at least make it a little healthy."

However, drinking too much matcha could also cause problems. Overconsuming caffeine might bring insomnia, jitteriness, and an upset stomach.

Nutritionists have also warned that vegans and vegetarians who habitually drink matcha run a higher risk of iron deficiency, although people with a balanced diet don’t need to worry.

“If you are vegan or vegetarian and you are relying on lentils, leafy greens and tofu for your iron, then you might want to avoid drinking matcha with your meals because it can inhibit iron absorption in the gut,” nutritionist Rob Hobson said.