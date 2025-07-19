Lisa Faulkner ‘does not read media reports’ about husband John Torode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Faulkner, the actor and wife of former MasterChef host John Torode, has admitted she does not pay attention to media coverage about their relationship, in an interview conducted before the host was fired from the BBC.

Torode was dropped from the popular cooking show earlier this week after a claim he had “used an extremely offensive racist term” was upheld in an investigation that also saw 45 complaints of inappropriate behaviour substantiated against his co-host Gregg Wallace.

“I don’t read anything about us. I certainly don’t have Google alerts set up or anything,” Faulkner told The Sun before Torode’s axing.

“We have a bit of banter but it’s never sniping at each other. We’re just kind to each other, we get on and we look out for each other.”

Former EastEnders star Faulkner, 53, first met Australian chef Torode, 59, when she won the fifth series of Celebrity MasterChef in 2010. The couple remained friends and went on to marry in 2019. Later that year, they started presenting ITV show John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen, which remained on the air in the aftermath of Torode’s MasterChef firing.

Faulkner’s acting credits include soap Brookside, BBC medical drama Holby City and ITV crime drama Murder in Suburbia.

Torode said he has “no recollection” of the incident that led to his departure and has claimed that BBC bosses did not inform him of their decision ahead of time. He claimed he discovered the news through media reports.

The chef said in a statement: “I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been.

“Life is ever changing and ever moving & sometimes personal happiness and fulfilment lay elsewhere. Thank you for the many years of MasterChef.”

Faulkner and Torode have been married since 2019 ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

The BBC said: “We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken.”

The friendship of Torode and Wallace, who have both presented MasterChef since the show was revamped in 2005, has long been mired in confusion.

Despite Torode previously saying he was “not friends” with Wallace, he served as his best man at his co-host’s wedding in 2016.

Wallace has also been fired from MasterChef following the investigation, with the host saying he is “deeply sorry for any hurt caused”.

More than half of the 83 allegations made against him, including inappropriate sexual language and being in a state of undress, were upheld.