Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martha Stewart has revealed the unique treat she hands out to children who show up at her door on Halloween.

The 83-year-old entrepreneur, who recently shared tips with Vogue on how to host a Halloween party, explained how she handles trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. “I live on a farm now, so the gate is always decorated, and the security guard has to open the gate for children who are trick-or-treating,” she told the outlet.

“I usually give children an assortment of candies, quite a few candies in a bag and a little cash too,” Stewart added. However, she didn’t clarify what she presumes to be a “little” amount of cash, considering her billionaire status.

Although she has treats for children who show up at her door in costume, Stewart did admit that she tries not to be home on the spooky holiday.

“I’m never home on Halloween. I try to be out and about,” she said.

open image in gallery While Stewart tries not to be home on Halloween, she does have cash set aside for trick-or-treaters ( Getty Images for WSJ Magazine )

She also reflected on her favorite childhood memories of Halloween, which typically involved some type of craft or parade at school.

“We used to make box lanterns out of a cardboard box. You cut a jack-o’-lantern and on the sides, paste orange and black tissue paper over the holes. And you would put a candle in it, a real candle,” Stewart recalled. “You would walk it in the Halloween parade to school, where we would all congregate down the playing fields, and in the middle of the playing field, we threw our beautiful pumpkin boxes, I want to call them, down into the pool.”

Most recently, Stewart has been preparing for the release of her new Netflix documentary, titled Martha, which is available to stream on October 30. In the trailer for the documentary, she admitted to having an affair while married to her now ex-husband, Andrew Stewart.

The former couple initially tied the knot in 1961, before their divorce 1990. They share one daughter, Alexis, 59.

open image in gallery Martha Stewart opens up about her divorce in upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Martha’ ( Netflix )

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s***. Get out of that marriage,” Stewart said in the documentary, before a producer chimed in from behind the camera: “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” Stewart quipped back.

The billionaire later revealed that it’s been more than two decades since she spoke to her ex-husband. When asked by People whether Andrew has seen the documentary, Stewart explained that she wasn’t sure.

“The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly,” she replied.

This isn’t the first time Stewart has spoken about her ex-husband and her divorce. In a 2020 interview, she told People how she dealt with their separation.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she said at the time. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”