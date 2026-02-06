Margot Robbie goes sheer at Wuthering Heights London premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margot Robbie wore a British designer at the London premiere for the highly anticipated Wuthering Heights.

Robbie celebrated the film, coming to UK cinemas on February 13, in a sheer corseted Dilara Findikoglu custom gown with moss green, blooming seams and a matching choker.

But the British label isn’t the only designer Robbie has debuted in London.

She also dove into the fashion archives for a photocall on Wednesday, stepping out in a look pulled from John Galliano’s 1992 spring ready-to-wear collection.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie in Dilara Findikoglu ( PA )

It’s clear that Robbie, 35, has a penchant for method dressing.

Her whirlwind Barbie press tour saw her channel the doll’s most famous looks in a series of meticulously recreated outfits, from her 1960s “Enchanted Evening” Barbie to her shimmering black “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie during a photocall in St James’s Place in London ( PA )

At the Wuthering Heights world premiere in Los Angeles, Robbie wore an ombre corseted Schiaparelli gown alongside a piece of Hollywood history.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie in Schiaparelli ( PA )

The dress was paired with a large, heart-shaped pendant, which belongs to the estate of Hollywood star Dame Elizabeth Taylor, who confirmed this as one of the most significant pieces in her jewellery collection: her Taj Mahal diamond Cartier necklace.

The necklace was given to Taylor on her 40th birthday in 1972 by her husband Richard Burton. The necklace itself, however, dates back to 16th-century India.

open image in gallery Robbie wore a necklace from Dame Elizabeth Taylor’s estate ( PA )

Robbie’s opening look, however, was certainly not the only showstopper. For the Paris premiere, Robbie wore a custom draped velvet Chanel look designed by Matthieu Blazy.

“It is such an honour to wear this look designed by Matthieu,” Robbie told Vogue.

“It’s the first Chanel red carpet look I’ve worn designed by him, and I couldn’t think of a more special occasion than for Wuthering Heights, a project that is so special to me.”

The corseted dress was designed in a burgundy silk, velvet and faille, with an ivory silk faille under-skirt and was adorned with intricate feathers and silk petals, accessorised with more than 100 carats of jewels by Lorraine Schwartz.

Robbie wasn’t the only star turning heads on the London red carpet.

open image in gallery Emerald Fennell in Vivienne Westwood ( PA )

Director Emerald Fennell wore a bold red corseted dress by Vivienne Westwood and a striking black opal, diamond and platinum necklace lent to her by Sotheby’s.

Similar to Robbie’s statement in LA, this is the first time that Fennell’s necklace, which was made by Cartier London in 1937, has been worn in public in more than 70 years and is estimated at £700,000-£1 million.

open image in gallery Jacob Elordi at the Wuthering Heights premiere ( PA )

Jacob Elordi, 28, who plays Heathcliff in the film, stepped out in a monochromatic, slate grey suit with a leather tie and a double-breasted overcoat.

Charli XCX, 33, who wrote the score for the film, followed suit in Gothic glamour, wearing a floor-length veil and off the shoulder pink tulle and lace dress by London-based designer Erdem.

open image in gallery Charli XCX wore a floor length Victoriana-inspired veil ( PA )

Alison Olivier, who plays Edgar’s younger sister Isabella Linton, also leant into dusty pink – a big colour on spring/summer 2026’s runways – wearing a silk and lace column dress with embellished bows adorning the bodice.

open image in gallery Alison Oliver in pink at the Wuthering Heights premiere ( PA )

Her accessory was unorthodox for the red carpet, as she carried a small Pomeranian under her arm.