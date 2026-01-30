Margot Robbie wears piece of Hollywood history at Wuthering Heights premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margot Robbie wore a piece of Hollywood history on the red carpet at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights.

Robbie, 35, stars in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel, which follows the passionate relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

The Barbie actress was pictured at the event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a Schiaparelli gown, which had a nude lace corset bodice with floral detailing, which led into a flowing black skirt which faded into a deep red hemline.

The ensemble was then paired with custom-made Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a large, heart-shaped pendant, which has been confirmed by the estate of Hollywood star Dame Elizabeth Taylor as one of the most significant pieces in her jewellery collection – her Taj Mahal diamond Cartier necklace.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie at the premiere for “Wuthering Heights” in Los Angeles ( Reuters )

The necklace dates back to the 16th century India and was given to Dame Elizabeth for her 40th birthday in 1972 by her husband, Welsh actor Richard Burton.

Robbie was seen on the red carpet smiling and holding hands with her co-star, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who was dressed in an all-black suit and black shoes.

open image in gallery Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Shazad Latif, Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, director Emerald Fennell and Charli XCX at the premiere ( Reuters )

British singer Charli XCX was also among the stars at the premiere, following the theme of Gothic glamour, wearing a gold Vivienne Westwood strapless gown with a puffed skirt.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, had her hair down in loose black waves and wore minimal make-up.

open image in gallery ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

The Brat singer has written an album for the upcoming film, with tracks including Chains Of Love and House – which have already been released from the record.

Wuthering Heights is set in the 18th century and based on the Yorkshire moors, and follows the obsessive love affair between the wild Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and the vengeful Heathcliff (Elordi).

The 2026 adaptation of Bronte’s 1847 classic novel has been written, directed and produced by Oscar-winner Fennell.

The film will be released in cinemas across the UK on February 13.