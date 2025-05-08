United States women’s soccer star Mallory Swanson announces pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mallory Swanson, a forward on the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT), and her baseball star husband, Dansby Swanson, are going to be parents.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they’re expecting their first child. In the pictures, Dansby and Mallory wore matching white outfits as they stood next to a series of floral bouquets.

One picture showed Mallory, 27, holding the baby’s sonogram, while a third picture featured the Chicago Cubs shortstop with the special image in hand.

“Our greatest blessing,” Mallory wrote in the caption, alongside a white heart emoji.

In the comments, Dansby added: “I love you,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans went to the comments to celebrate the big news, with USWNT’s Instagram writing: “Congratulations!!”

“Sooo amazing. Congratulations to you both,” another fan wrote, while Chicago Cubs star Jameson Taillon added: “Congrats guys!!! Can’t wait to meet my new best friend!”

Dansby and Mallor first met in 2017, before making their relationship Instagram official in December 2018. They announced their engagement in December 2021 and got married a year later.

open image in gallery Mallory Swanson of the Chicago Red Stars and Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs met in 2017 ( Getty )

Last year, Mallory, who debuted for the USWNT team in 2016, had an amazing season. In August, she won the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics and scored the game-winning goal in her team’s match against Brazil.

Her husband later celebrated her big win on Instagram, sharing a picture of Mallory celebrating her win on the field.

“You are such an inspiration to so many, but more to me than anyone can ever fathom,” he wrote in the caption of his post, shared in August. “You are truly a gift from above, and you shine with that every day. I’m speechless. And now you’re a gold medal, Olympic champion, and 100 caps in the same day. And that can never be taken from you. I love you forever.”

open image in gallery Mallory Swanson #9 of United States ( Getty Images )

However, she hasn’t played for the USWNT since winning the gold last summer. She also hasn’t played for her club team in the National Women's Soccer League this season.

The Stars released a statement on January 27 that she wouldn't be participating in training camp for “personal reasons.” In that same statement, Swanson thanked the club and its fans “for their understanding during this time.”

Dansby joined the Cubs in 2023. He previously played for the Atlanta Braves from 2016 to 2022.

In this season so far, Dansby has hit seven home runs and 20 RBI (runs batted in), with his team winning 22 games. In the National League Central, one of MLB’s six major divisions, the Chicago Cubs are in first place.