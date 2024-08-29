Mae Whitman adorably names first child after Parenthood co-star and best friend

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Mae Whitman has given birth to her first child.

The 36-year-old Good Girls alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 28 to share a photo of her newborn son’s feet while jokingly writing a caption about the timing of her son’s birth lining up with the birth of Hailey and Justin Bieber’s son earlier this week. She also shared her son’s name after one of her Parenthood co-stars.

“Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles,” the caption began, mentioning that her child was named after her younger brother on the NBC show, Miles Heizer.

“From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles @younggoth).”

The caption continued as Whitman thanked everyone involved in the labor and delivery process.

“We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents. Thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfields and everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace and to everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We’re so happy.”

The actress has not revealed who the father of the child is or her current relationship status.

Heizer showed his appreciation and love for Whitman naming her son after him as he commented an emoji with tears in its eyes.

Others also commented on the post to share their well wishes to both Whitman and Miles.

“‘The moment a child is born, a mother is born…’ Mae, you are going to be one helluva mom… Sending you and yours all my love,” one comment read.

Another commenter wrote, “From the days of girl crushing hard watching you on good girls to seeing you post about being a mum is heart warming! Congratulations to you x.”

“I’m so happy for you both sending you and your family so much love!!! Welcome to the world Miles!!” a third comment read.

Since Parenthood aired its final episode in 2015, Whitman has consistently been seen with her former castmates. She even posted a photo back in May when she first announced she was pregnant, with Heizer and Lauren Graham who played their mother on the show.

“Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!” her caption began announcing the pregnancy. “Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

In addition to Heizer, Whitman has also shared her closeness with Graham as she has previously called her one of her “best friends.”

“Lord it was my best friends birthday yesterday and nothing gives me more joy than celebrating her by eating rice krispies she made straight out of the pan with our bare hands,” one tribute from 2023 to the Gilmore Girls alum read.

“I wish words could convey the depth of my love and gratitude for you but they can’t so I’ll do us both a favor and not try weeeee I love you LG.”