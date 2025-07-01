Macmillan Cancer Support’s Coffee Morning has been helping everyone with cancer get the best care the UK has to offer, whoever and wherever they are. And while Coffee Morning offers a fun and uplifting way to connect, it also helps raise vital funds to support people facing some of the hardest moments of their lives.

Almost one in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime – and no two experiences are the same. Who you are, where you live, or whether you have another health condition can all affect the care you receive. Macmillan is working to change that – doing whatever it takes to make sure everyone with cancer gets the best possible care, whoever and wherever they are.

Since 1990, Macmillan Coffee Morning has typically been held on the last Friday of September each year; this year’s Coffee Morning is on Friday 26 September.

However, those wanting to take part can host any time of the year, whenever suits you best.

Signing up is easy and Macmillan supports those taking part every step of the way, including sending a free fundraising kit with bunting, balloons and tablecloths.

Want to be a Coffee Morning Host?

Each kit also includes recipe ideas, a collection box, posters and a game.

What you might still need is a playlist to soundtrack your afternoon, morning or evening!

Because the thing is, a “Coffee Morning” can take place whenever you like, from community centres to pubs, sports clubs or your own home: organisers have thrown get-togethers involving wild swimming, kitchen discos and chai afternoon teas.

With that in mind, we’ve created four playlists that could help soundtrack your Coffee Morning: “Energised”, “Evening Soiree”, “Summer sun” and “Cosy”, to help get you started.

From picnic parties to kitchen discos, a Coffee Morning can be anything you want it to be ( Macmillan )

Whether you’re having a kitchen disco or adding some exercise or games to your event, this playlist – starring classics by ABBA, Elton John and Shania Twain along with more contemporary tracks by Dua Lipa, Foals and Chappell Roan – is bound to get your spirits up. Listen to “Energised” now.

If you’re after a more calm, relaxed atmosphere for your Coffee Morning, we’ve come up with a playlist of soothing songs to create that mood: from Billie Holiday’s gorgeous rendition of “Autumn in New York” to Sufjan Stevens’ stunning track, “Mystery of Love”. Listen to “Cosy” now.

Perfect if you want to make the most of the (hopefully) fine weather this summer. Soak up some rays while raising money for a good cause to the tune of Olivia Dean, The Beach Boys and Sabrina Carpenter. Listen to “Summer Sun” now.

Fancy a cocktail evening instead of a coffee morning? Our “Evening Soiree” playlist is full of some of the most beautifully composed jazz, soul and swing tunes, from Chet Baker and Louis Armstrong to Django Reinhardt and Billie Holiday. Listen to “Evening Soiree” now.

However you choose to host your Coffee Morning – whether it’s a jazz-filled evening soiree or an energised kitchen disco – you’ll be helping Macmillan do whatever it takes to help more people with cancer across the UK get the best possible care, whoever and wherever they are. Because everyone deserves the best support, no matter who they are or where they live.

Signing up to host your own Coffee Morning this year couldn’t be easier! Find out more today on the Macmillan website

