Macaulay Culkin has emotionally opened up about his estrangement from his father, Kit Culkin.

The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about cutting ties with his father during Monday’s episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry.

“I haven’t spoken to him in about 30-something years,” the actor, who grew up with six siblings, including Succession star Kieran Culkin, said. “Oh, he deserves it too. Yeah. He's a man who, he had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. Yeah. And, none of them want anything to do with him.”

The Home Alone star claimed that he has a feeling his father doesn’t think he “f***ed up” his relationship with his children.

“I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way. Like, we're wrong, and he's right,” he continued. “He's one of those kind of like narcissistic, crazy people.”

He noted that when he was a child, he realized he didn’t want to be like his father. Macaulay is now a parent himself, sharing his two sons, Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with his fiancee, Brenda Song.

Macaulay Culkin petitioned to remove his mother and father as his legal guardians when he was 15 ( Getty Images )

“One of my earliest memories of him was [thinking], ‘When I grew up, this is how I'm not gonna be with my kids,’” he explained. “Now that I have kids of my own, it's like, you know, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, you know, like, I can't believe he was like that.”

At the age of 15, Macaulay petitioned to remove his father and mother, Patricia Brentrup, as his legal guardians, which wiped their names from his $40 million trust fund. The trust, filled with Macaulay’s earnings as a child star, was managed by his family’s accountant until he was 18.

When Macaulay sued his parents, Brentrup was tied up in a custody battle with her ex, seeking custody of their six minor children and the right to manage their careers. Two years later, Brentrup won custody of her and Kit’s children.

During Monday’s episode of Sibling Revelry, Macaulay reflected on his parents’ custody battle, saying he “wanted nothing to do with” his father.

“He was just the worst, and the judge was like: ‘Well, you have to do visitations with him.’ I didn’t say this to the judge — I was a smartass, but I wasn’t that much of a smartass,” he explained. “But I told my lawyer: ‘I’m not doing that.’ He’s like: ‘Well, you’ll be in contempt of court,’ I go: ‘OK, how about I dare this judge to put me in jail for not wanting to visit [my] abusive father.’”

“Actually, I’m going to double down on that; I double dare him to arrest the most famous kid in the world,’” he added. “I never played that card, but that was the one time I kind of played that card.”

Before Brentrup and Kit — who were never married — broke up, they welcomed six children: Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Kieran, Quinn, Christian, and Rory. Unfortunately, Dakota died at the age of 29 in 2008, after being hit by a car.

Kit and his ex Adeena VanWagoner share a daughter, Jennifer Adamson, who died of a drug overdose in 2000 at the age of 29.

Macaulay has previously opened up about his estranged relationship with his father, claiming Kit was “physically and emotionally” abusive.

“[He said] 'Do good or I'll hit you.' He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally — I can show you all my scars if I wanted to,” the My Girl star said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in 2018. “Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old.”

In 2001, Kit's late partner, Jeanette Krylowski, denied claims he was abusive during a conversation with New York Magazine. Krylowski also claimed that Brentrup was “envious” and “resentful,” alleging she turned Kit’s children against him.

“My analysis is she was the only one not getting famous and she felt left behind,” Krylowski claimed about Brentrup. “The kids do what Mom tells them to, because through the years, Mom had said, ‘Your father doesn’t love you, your father doesn’t love you.’”

Although Kit has kept out of the spotlight, following a brief acting stint in the Sixties, he did give a rare comment about his estrangement from Macaulay in 2016. “I don’t consider him a son anymore,” he simply told the Daily Mail at the time.

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331