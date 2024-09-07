Brenda Song reveals the secret to her relationship with Macaulay Culkin

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Brenda Song has sweetly shared what makes her relationship with longtime partner Macaulay Culkin work.

The 36-year-old actor gushed over her partner – who she’s been engaged to since 2022 – during an interview with E! News, while at the premiere of her new film, The Last Showgirl, at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. She shared one of the keys to her successful relationship with the fellow actor: “Showing up” for each other.

The Disney Channel alum also praised Culkin for being such a supportive person in her life. “I know that everything is taken care of,” she said at the Film Festival, which she attended with her fiancé. “I never have to worry about anything.”

Song added: “My life became so stress-free in a way, because I have someone that I trust, that I know who knows me. And to me, that’s supportive.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star then applauded Culkin for coming to her movie premiere, revealing that he’s not usually a fan of these star-studded events.

“He does not like to do these carpets,” she said. “And here he is.”

Song then opened up about her life off the red carpet, as she and the Home Alone star are raising three-year-old son Dakota, and another two-year-old son, whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed. She shared that as her children get older, she’s noticed how they’re similar to both of their parents.

open image in gallery Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend the premiere of ‘The Last Showgirl’ during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival ( Getty Images )

“It’s funny, they’re a mixture of both—like truly, straight down the middle,” she added. “You can find a little bit of both of us in each of them.”

Song and Culkin first started dating when they met while shooting the film Changeland, which came out in 2019, and they got engaged in 2022. They have since kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from a few public appearances in Hollywood.

In December, Culkin accepted a star on the Walk of Fame, with his family by his side. During his acceptance speech, the actor expressed his gratitude to his wife and their two boys.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” he said. “You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

He continued: “You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become my three favorite people. I love you so much.”

Song also took to Instagram in June to share a sweet tribute to Culkin, in honor of Father’s Day. In the caption, she called him “the best papa,” before describing how he goes above and beyond to prioritize his family.

“The papa who goes above and beyond everyday, who is willing to do (or wear) literally anything to just get a smile from one of his boys. Even though you don’t think it- we see all that you do everyday. All the big things but especially the little things,” the Dollface star wrote. “Thank you for always being our pack mule, our chef, garbage man, and doing all the things that keep this crazy train moving. I could not have wished up a better partner to raise our kiddos with or a better role model for them to look up to. We love you.”