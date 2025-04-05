Lucas Bravo coyly sidesteps question about Shailene Woodley dating rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is choosing to stay tight-lipped on his reported new romance with Shailene Woodley.

The French actor, 37, and Woodley, 33, sparked dating rumors last month after they were pictured holding hands in Paris.

While at the opening night for George Clooney’s Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, Bravo was asked by Entertainment Tonight about his supposed relationship with the Big Little Lies alum.

“Are you making tonight a date night by any chance? I know you were spotted with Ms. Woodley, another actress who’s worked with George Clooney [in The Descendants]. She will be here tonight. Is tonight going to be a date night at all?” the reporter asked.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actor replied before breaking out into a wide grin. “Nope, I have no idea.”

Conceding to Bravo’s response, the reporter said: “Listen — have to try. You look very happy. That’s all I care about.”

“Thank you, I am,” the actor chuckled.

Bravo, who co-starred with Clooney in the 2022 romcom Ticket to Paradise, was among many celebrity guests in attendance at the Oscar-winning actor’s new Broadway show. Jennifer Lopez, who starred opposite Clooney in 1998’s Out of Sight, also showed up in support, as did Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Uma Thurman.

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands ( Getty Images )

Good Night, and Good Luck, which is playing at the Shubert Theatre, is an adaptation of Clooney’s 2005 movie of the same name, which he directed and starred in.

Clooney originally played Fred Friendly, the longtime news producer for legendary TV journalist Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn), in the historical drama. However, in the new stage version, he is taking on the role of Murrow.

“I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” the Hollywood star said in an earlier statement.

Praising Clooney for continually “challenging himself,” Bravo said: “It gives hope.”

A key part of Clooney’s film portrayed Murrow’s struggle to maintain support from CBS executives for critical reporting on Republican Sen Joseph McCarthy, known for his witch hunt against alleged communists and communist sympathizers in the U.S. government, military and in Hollywood.

Murrow, who died aged 57 in 1965 from lung cancer, is considered one of the pioneers of U.S. broadcast news.

“It was modern back in the day,” Bravo said of the movie’s plot, “but it’s still very accurate.”