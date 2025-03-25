Shailene Woodley’s unexpected romance with Emily in Paris star revealed
Woodley was previously engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley has embraced being in the City of Love by flaunting her new relationship.
On Sunday the Big Little Lies actor was photographed walking around Paris with fellow actor Lucas Bravo. The two of them were seen holding hands which seemed to confirm their coupling.
In the photos first published by People, Woodley and the Emily in Paris actor were wearing matching green sweaters as The Fault in Our Stars alum paired hers with a long black wool coat while Bravo accompanied his with a fur-lined brown leather jacket.
Neither Woodley nor Bravo have spoken out about the photos or their relationship.
The Divergent actor was previously engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the nuptials were called off in 2022 after two years together. According to InTouch, a source claimed that the actor was concerned Rodgers’ football career was coming “first” before their engagement.
“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” they said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”
In September 2024, Woodley spoke to Bustle about how her outlook on love has changed since she called it quits with the controversial football player.
“I give all of myself,” she told the publication. “I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give. And now you cross me, I respectfully go: ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.’ Not interested.”
She also admitted that she no longer cares about what others think after experiencing “a broken heart” of her own. “I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I’m very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly,” Woodley said.
She explained that it has taken her “a lot of time to understand” that she isn’t solely responsible for fixing a relationship and instead, her main priority is to “protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people.”
As for Bravo, while he has not previously discussed any of his prior relationships, he told Glamour in 2020 about what he considers his dealbreakers to be.
“I really don’t like when the person runs away,” he told the publication. “I like communication. It’s the basis of everything. Don’t be afraid or assume how the other person will take it.”
“I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on. I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation.”
