Love Island’s Arabella Chi reveals she’s pregnant with first child

Love Island UK star Arabella Chi has surprised fans by announcing she’s pregnant.

On Monday (December 2), the 33-year-old reality TV star shared that she and her boyfriend Billy Henty — a co-founder of a regenerative medicine company — were expecting their first child. In a video posted to Instagram, Chi was seen posing on a beach while holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test.

Set to the classic tune “Baby Love” by The Supremes, Chi captioned the heartfelt post: “Dreams do come true.”

“Baby Henty due May 2025,” she added. “You already make our hearts full, and we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”

The announcement left both her followers and celebrity friends stunned. Fellow Love Island alum Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu commented: “[Oh my god] you kept that quiet!!! Congratulations.”

Fans were equally thrilled, with many sharing their well wishes in the post’s comment section.

Arabella Chi announces she’s expecting first child with boyfriend Billy Henty ( Getty Images for Sony Pictures )

“Oh my god babe, this is amazing news! Congratulations,” one wrote, while another added: “STOP!!!!!!! Soooo happy for you both. Congratulations angel.”

“HUGE congratulations to you both,” someone else commented.

Chi and Henty began dating in October 2024, making their red carpet debut one month later.

Chi first appeared on Love Island in 2019 during season five, but was dumped from the villa after just one week. She began dating fellow Love Island alum Wes Nelson in July that year. However, they parted ways in April 2020, with reports suggesting that their six-year age difference contributed to the split.

She has previously been linked to several high-profile romances off-screen, including businessman Morad Izemrane and New York-based nightclub owner Richie Akiva, a close friend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chi also reportedly dated Portuguese footballer Rúben Dias between September 2023 and January 2024, with the pair enjoying a New Year’s getaway before parting ways.

Earlier this year, Chi returned to the small screen for Love Island: All Stars but exited before the finale. Following her appearance, she had a brief romance with Premiership footballer Vinicius Souza.