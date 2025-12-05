Man credits $1 million lottery win to random run-in with his Grandma
The anonymous winner dubbed himself, ‘Grandma is my lucky charm’
An Illinois man has credited his grandmother with his $1 million lottery win.
According to Illinois lottery officials, the anonymous man, who dubbed himself “Grandma is my lucky charm,” saw his luck begin after deciding to use his lunch break to purchase a Powerball ticket.
“The $240 million jackpot drawing was that night, but I work late, so I took a quick lunch break to grab a ticket and try my luck,” he said.
However, when the man arrived at a Road Ranger gas station to make his purchase, he noticed a familiar car in the parking lot.
“I saw a car that looked just like my grandma's,” the winner recalled. “And guess what? It was her car, and she was right by the cash register, checking out.”
Hours after purchasing his ticket and hugging his grandmother, luck hit him with full force as the ticket matched all five numbers in the October 11 Powerball drawing: 13-16-18-20-27. The winner’s total winnings amounted to $1,000,004.
“I scanned the ticket, and it said ‘You won $1,000,004.’ I didn’t believe it, so I scanned it again. That’s when I started screaming and hyperventilating,” the man said.
“I instantly called my grandma, and her first response was, ‘Are you sure you won?’” he continued. “I checked the numbers manually online, and everything matched—except the Powerball.”
As for what he plans to do with his windfall, the man said: “I’m definitely sharing some of this with my grandma. She’s my good luck charm! And I’m going to buy a brand-new car, too.”
The store will also be receiving a prize of its own for selling the winning ticket, equal to one percent of the total prize amount, which is $10,000.
Throughout 2025, 12 Illinois Lottery players have won Powerball prizes of $1 million or more.
Powerball tickets can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Each Powerball ticket is $2, with the ability for players to add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
The news of the Illinois lottery winner comes after a 33-year-old man from Michigan won a $1 million prize after picking up a ticket left on a counter by another gas station customer.
“There was a Blazing Suits ticket set aside on the counter that someone else had decided not to purchase, so I purchased it,” the unnamed man told the Michigan Lottery. “I scratched the ticket off and couldn’t believe it when I saw it was a $1 million winner! I never would have thought I’d win such a large lottery prize, so it’s truly a blessing.”
